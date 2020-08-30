Left Menu
Sogard blasts 2-run walk-off homer to lift Brewers past Pirates

Christian Yelich and Orlando Arcia each hit solo homers and Avisail Garcia added a two-run double for Milwaukee. Josh Bell hit a solo homer and Jacob Stallings added an RBI double for Pittsburgh.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 08:31 IST
Eric Sogard's two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday lifted the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-6 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates had taken a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth when Milwaukee closer Josh Hader walked five of the six batters he faced, forcing in two runs before Devin Williams (2-1) got the Brewers out of the inning.

In the bottom of the inning against reliever Richard Rodriguez (0-2), Jace Peterson walked and Sogard hit his first homer, to right. Christian Yelich and Orlando Arcia each hit solo homers and Avisail Garcia added a two-run double for Milwaukee.

Josh Bell hit a solo homer and Jacob Stallings added an RBI double for Pittsburgh. Milwaukee starter Brett Anderson allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings, with no walks and three strikeouts.

Pittsburgh rookie J.T. Brubaker pitched five innings, giving up two runs and three hits, with three walks and six strikeouts. Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead in the first as Bell's sacrifice fly to right brought in Cole Tucker.

The Brewers tied it as Yelich led off the bottom of the first by blasting a 460-foot homer to right, his eighth. Milwaukee moved ahead 2-1 in the second when Brubaker walked Luis Urias with the bases loaded to force in a run.

In the third, Tucker led off with a single up the middle and advanced to third on two groundouts. Stallings followed with an RBI double to right-center to tie it 2-2. Pittsburgh moved back in front in the fifth. Erik Gonzalez opened with a triple to center and scored on Kevin Newman's sacrifice fly to center. Bell followed with a solo homer to center, his third, to make it 4-2.

Arcia led off the seventh with a homer to center, his second, to pull the Brewers to within 4-3. Yelich led off the eighth with a double to right and moved to second when Keston Hiura was hit by a pitch. Two outs later, Garcia whistled a shot down the line in left to drive in two to put Milwaukee in front 5-4.

--Field Level Media

