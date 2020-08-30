Bogaerts, bullpen lift BoSox to 5-3 win over Nats

Left Menu
Both runners trotted home after Bogaerts deposited a first-pitch fastball from Anibal Sanchez (1-4) over the center-field wall for his seventh homer of the season. Pillar scored on a groundout in the second to push the advantage to 4-0 before Washington answered in the third inning.

Xander Bogaerts belted a three-run homer as the host Boston Red Sox overcame a five-hit performance from Trea Turner in their 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Kevin Pillar added a solo shot and Alex Verdugo had two hits and recorded an outfield assist for the Red Sox, who received 6 2/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen.

Ryan Brasier (1-0), who was the sixth of seven Red Sox pitchers on the night, struck out one in one scoreless inning to pick up the win. Matt Barnes retired the side in the ninth to secure his third save. Turner had three singles and two doubles for the third five-hit performance of his career. He is also riding a career-high 14-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 20 consecutive contests.

Howie Kendrick and Adam Eaton each had an RBI single for the Nationals, who stranded 14 runners on base en route to losing for the fourth time in five games. Boston got the early jump as Verdugo singled to open the first inning before advancing to third on J.D. Martinez's double. Both runners trotted home after Bogaerts deposited a first-pitch fastball from Anibal Sanchez (1-4) over the center-field wall for his seventh homer of the season.

Pillar scored on a groundout in the second to push the advantage to 4-0 before Washington answered in the third inning. Juan Soto's infield single -- and subsequent throwing error by starting pitcher Chris Mazza -- allowed Turner to score Washington's first run. Kendrick had an RBI single to plate Soto before coming around to score himself on Eaton's single to right-center field.

Pillar gave Boston a 5-3 lead in the fourth inning after sending an 0-1 fastball from Sanchez over the wall in left-center field. The homer was Pillar's fourth of the season. Verdugo helped preserve the slim advantage in the fifth inning. The left fielder fired a strike to snare Kurt Suzuki at home plate to end the inning.

Mazza was recalled from the alternate training site prior to the game for the Red Sox, who placed fellow right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain. --Field Level Media

