Giants top D-backs to end 3-game skid

Wilmer Flores homered, Brandon Belt reached base four times in five plate appearances, and six pitchers combined to hold the Arizona Diamondbacks to two runs on three hits as the San Francisco Giants beat Arizona 5-2 Saturday night in Phoenix. Flores, a Diamondback last season, hit his eighth homer of the season with one out in the top of the ninth inning. The Giants totaled 13 hits and ended a three-game losing streak.

Three straight hits helped the Giants score twice off of Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver (1-5) in the first inning. Alex Dickerson singled with one out and scored on Evan Longoria's double. Longoria came home on Belt's double for a 2-0 Giants lead. San Francisco made it 3-0 on a two-out Mike Yastrzemski double to right field that scored Mauricio Dubon from first base.

Weaver, who has yet to go six innings this season, gave up four runs on eight hits and a walk though he did strike out six. He needed 70 pitches to get through the three innings. Arizona made it a 4-2 game on Christian Walker's fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Giants starter Trevor Cahill.

Cahill, who struck out four before leaving the game with left hip discomfort with one out in the fourth, elevated a fastball that Walker hit off the top of the wall in left field. Jarlin Garcia pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win to improve to 2-1. The Giants loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but Joey Bart lined out to second baseman Ketel Marte for the third out.

Tyler Rogers pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his second save. All five Giants relievers after Cahill pitched at least one scoreless inning.

