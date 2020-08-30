Sports News Roundup: Mets cap DH sweep with walk-off HR; Djokovic's move to form new players association meets resistance and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis: Medvedev has no concerns about U.S. Open COVID precautions

Russia's Daniil Medvedev had no doubts about playing this year's U.S. Open in New York despite the novel coronavirus pandemic causing several high-profile players to withdraw from both sides of the draw. The world number five is the third seed in the men's draw, behind Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, for the Grand Slam tournament that starts on Monday.

King hails Osaka as sport's latest torchbearer for change

At the end of a week when Naomi Osaka brought the fight for racial justice to sport's front door, it seemed fitting that another great tennis pioneer Billie Jean King should hail her quiet successor for her "compassion, strength and leadership." King was far from alone in being deeply impressed by the actions of the quiet young champion who announced she would forgo her semifinal match in the Western & Southern Open in protest at police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S.

Bucks finish off Magic to reach Eastern semifinals

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton recorded double-doubles Saturday afternoon as the Milwaukee Bucks returned to the court and made short work of the Orlando Magic 118-104 to finish off a 4-1 win in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Three days after walking out to protest the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., the Bucks led by as many as 21 points in coasting to a fourth straight win that vaults the top seed into an Eastern semifinal matchup with the fifth-seeded Miami Heat.

Djokovic's move to form new players association meets resistance

Novak Djokovic has announced his resignation as head of the ATP's Player Council and intends to form a new breakaway body to represent athletes -- but his plans have immediately met with stiff resistance from within tennis. World number one Djokovic, Canadian Vasek Pospisil and top-ranked American John Isner all resigned from the council after they were formally requested to step down by other members, a source told Reuters on Saturday.

Golf: Johnson, Matsuyama share lead at unforgiving Olympia Fields

World number one Dustin Johnson and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama will share a two-stroke lead going into the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday after shooting one-under-par 69s on Saturday. The Olympia Fields Country Club, where 69 players are battling it out for 30 spots in next week's Tour Championship, continued to torment the world's best golfers and the leading pair were alone in having tournament totals under par.

Former Trail Blazers star Robinson dies at 53

Former NBA All-Star and Sixth Man of the Year Clifford Robinson has died at the age of 53. Known for his trademark headband, Robinson played the first eight seasons of his 19-year NBA career (1989-2007) with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Gauff's game is 'best it's ever been' ahead of U.S. Open

Sixteen-year-old Coco Gauff said her game is the "best it's ever been," as she aims to build on her Grand Slam success as the U.S. Open kicks off on Monday. Gauff, who stormed onto the scene last year when she beat her idol, Venus Williams, at Wimbledon and went on to reach the fourth round of the tournament, told reporters she's hungry to get more playing time as she develops her craft.

Unstoppable Djokovic downs Raonic to clinch Western & Southern Open title

Novak Djokovic kept his unbeaten streak in 2020 alive as he survived a terrible start to defeat Milos Raonic 1-6 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday. The 17-time Grand Slam winner fended off Raonic's mighty serve to extend his 2020 winning run to 23-0, clinching his 80th career title and equalling Rafael Nadal's record of 35 Masters 1000 wins.

MLB roundup: Mets cap DH sweep with walk-off HR

Pinch hitter Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the host New York Mets recorded a dramatic 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night to complete a doubleheader sweep at Yankee Stadium. Jeff McNeil opened the ninth by drawing a walk on a full count off Aroldis Chapman (0-1), and pinch runner Billy Hamilton stole second. Rosario batted for Luis Guillorme and then lifted a 2-0 slider from Chapman about five rows into the empty left field seats.

Golf: Distracted McIlroy ready to walk out as awaits birth of first child

Defending FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy acknowledged being distracted over the last few weeks but says it is because he is ready to walk out on the season-ending Championships to attend the birth of his first child. The 31-year-old confirmed on Saturday, after the third round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, that his wife Erica was expected to give birth any day.