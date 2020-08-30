MLB roundup: Walker sharp in Blue Jays debut

Taijuan Walker pitched six scoreless innings in his Toronto Blue Jays debut and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio each had two RBIs in a 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night at Buffalo. Walker (3-2), who was acquired Thursday in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, allowed four hits and three walks and struck out four in his first outing in 10 days. It was his 100th career major league start.

The Blue Jays have won the first two games of the four-game series and have defeated the Orioles in all five meetings between the teams this season. Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb (1-3) allowed five runs (four earned), eight hits and two walks in four-plus innings. He struck out two.

Indians 2, Cardinals 1 (12 innings) Tyler Naquin ripped a go-ahead RBI double in extra innings to lift visiting Cleveland past St. Louis.

Naquin's decisive hit off losing pitcher Alex Reyes (1-1) drove the Indians to their fourth straight victory and 11th in 14 games. Nick Wittgren (2-0) picked up the win after tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Brad Hand earned his 10th save after retiring the side in the 12th.

Rockies 4, Padres 3 Pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy singled home Garrett Hampson with one out in the ninth inning to give Colorado a walk-off win over visiting San Diego.

Ryan McMahon singled to open the ninth against Padres reliever Craig Stammen (3-2). Hampson then drew a walk. But Josh Fuentes bunted into a force play, Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer throwing McMahon out at third. But Murphy followed with a line-drive single to center, scoring Hampson as the throw home from Padres center fielder Trent Grisham was up the third base line. Daniel Bard (2-2) got the win with a scoreless ninth inning. Colorado led 3-0 as right-handed starter Antonio Senzatela shut out the Padres on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts over seven innings. But the Padres scored three times in the top of the eighth against reliever Carlos Estevez.

Yankees 2, Mets 1 Clint Frazier scored on a wild pitch by Dellin Betances with one out in the ninth inning as the host Yankees snapped a seven-game losing streak with a victory over the Mets.

The Yankees had runners at first and third after Jordy Mercer singled to left. Erik Kratz appeared to be setting up for a bunt when the 0-1 high fastball from Betances (0-1) deflected off catcher Wilson Ramos' glove. Aroldis Chapman (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the victory.

Tigers 8, Twins 2 (Game 1) Matthew Boyd notched his first win of the season and host Detroit pounded out 16 hits while rolling to a big victory over Minnesota in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader.

Making his seventh start of the season, Boyd (1-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out six while walking none in six innings. Victor Reyes had four hits and scored a run for the Tigers. Nelson Cruz homered for Minnesota. Starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (5-2) gave up a season-high six runs on 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Tigers 4, Twins 2 (Game 2) Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Tarik Skubal recorded his first major league victory and host Detroit completed a doubleheader sweep of Minnesota.

Cabrera scored two runs and Jeimer Candelario also blasted a two-run homer in the nightcap. That duo combined for four of the team's five hits. Cabrera's long ball was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 8. Skubal (1-1) limited the Twins to two runs on three hits in five innings. He was making his third career start.

Angels 16, Mariners 3 Jo Adell hit the first two home runs of his major league career and drove in three, leading Los Angeles to a blowout win over Seattle in Anaheim, Calif.

The 16 runs were a season-best for the Angels and the most since they scored 21 against the Boston Red Sox on July 2, 2016. Adell, the No. 6-ranked prospect overall going into the season, was initially called up to make his major league debut Aug. 4, but struggled. Going into Saturday's game, Adell was hitting just .175 with two extra-base hits and one RBI in 17 major league games. But Adell broke through on Saturday. The first home run was a 437-foot blast off Mariners starter Justus Sheffield in the second inning that snapped a 1-1 tie and sent the Angels on their way to an easy win. Adell homered again leading off the sixth inning off Mariners reliever Aaron Fletcher.

Dodgers 7, Rangers 4 Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy ripped home runs as Los Angeles defeated reeling Texas in the middle of a three-game interleague series between the teams in Arlington, Texas.

The victory was the 14th in the past 17 games for Los Angeles, which, at 25-10, has the best record in the Major Leagues. Texas, which won the opener of this series on Friday, lost for the 11th time in its past 13 outings. Dodgers starter Ross Stripling lasted just four innings and faced two batters in the fifth before the Los Angeles bullpen took over. Blake Treinen (3-1), the first of five Los Angeles relievers, hurled 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his ninth save of the year.

Astros 4, A's 2 (Game 1) Kyle Tucker and Josh Reddick each hit a home run and Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six solid innings as Houston earned a victory over Oakland in the first game of a doubleheader.

It was the Astros' first game since playing a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, while the A's were playing for the first time since Wednesday. The Astros were off Wednesday as a precaution for approaching Hurricane Laura, while both teams declined to play Thursday and Friday to recognize social justice and racial equality. The Astros got things going early Saturday afternoon as Michael Brantley worked a two-out walk in the first inning and Yuli Gurriel doubled to put two aboard. Tucker then lifted his sixth home run of the season to right field off A's starter Chris Bassitt to give Houston a 3-0 lead.

Astros 6, Athletics 3 (Game 2) Kyle Tucker hit a three-run triple in the first and right-hander Zack Greinke threw five effective innings as host Houston completed a doubleheader sweep of first-place Oakland.

Greinke was charged with three runs on six hits in his five innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. The Astros have gone 13-5 since leaving Oakland on Aug. 9. A's starter Frankie Montas (2-3) was pulled one out into the fourth, having allowed five runs and six hits. He walked two and struck out five.

Royals 9, White Sox 6 Maikel Franco belted a three-run homer and Kansas City added three solo blasts en route to a victory over host Chicago.

Alex Gordon, Ryan O'Hearn and Ryan McBroom had the solo home runs for Kansas City, which scored its last six runs with two outs in an inning. Jake Newberry (1-0) got the win with a scoreless sixth inning after the Royals put five runs on the board in the top of the seventh. Zack Burdi (0-1) sustained his first career loss after allowing five runs in one-third of an inning. The White Sox set a franchise record with 52 home runs in the month, surpassing the 51 in July 2003 and August 2001. They lead the American League with 63 home runs in 2020.

Phillies 4, Braves 1 Rhys Hoskins singled, doubled, homered and drove in three runs to lift host Philadelphia past Atlanta.

Andrew McCutchen contributed two hits and two runs for the Phillies, who won their fifth in a row and evened their record at 14-14. Phillies starter Zach Eflin (2-1) tossed seven solid innings before a 38-minute rain delay halted action with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Johan Camargo hit a solo home run for the Braves, who dropped their second straight. Braves starter Josh Tomlin (1-2) lasted only 4 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and four runs, three earned.

Red Sox 5, Nationals 3 Xander Bogaerts belted a three-run homer as host Boston overcame a five-hit performance from Trea Turner in its victory over Washington.

Kevin Pillar added a solo shot and Alex Verdugo had two hits and recorded an outfield assist for the Red Sox, who received 6 2/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen. Ryan Brasier (1-0), who was the sixth of seven Red Sox pitchers on the night, struck out one in one scoreless inning to pick up the win. Howie Kendrick and Adam Eaton each had an RBI single for the Nationals, who stranded 14 runners on base en route to losing for the fourth time in five games.

Cubs 3, Reds 0 (Game 1) Anthony Rizzo homered twice and Yu Darvish delivered a workmanlike, six-inning effort to win his sixth straight decision as Chicago beat host Cincinnati in the first game of a doubleheader.

Rizzo homered early and late to help National League Central-leading Chicago snap a three-game losing streak by taking the seven-inning affair. Darvish (6-1) struck out eight batters and issued a pair of walks. Trevor Bauer (3-2) suffered his second straight losing decision amid a second consecutive subpar outing. The right-hander was charged with all three Chicago runs while yielding four hits, walking two and striking out five over 5 1/3 innings.

Reds 6, Cubs 5 (Game 2) Nick Castellanos scored the winning run on a wild pitch, as Cincinnati scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off victory to earn a doubleheader split against visiting Chicago.

Down 4-1 after three innings, the Cubs rallied and took the lead 5-4 on Nico Hoerner's sacrifice fly to right-center field in the sixth. But Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel (0-1) could not make it stand up, issuing three walks and throwing three wild pitches in the bottom of the seventh. Aristides Aquino tied the game with an RBI single to center and Castellanos scored on Kimbrel's third wild pitch -- which was strike three to Jose Garcia and would have been the third out of the inning. Cubs manager David Ross was ejected in the fourth inning for jawing at the umpiring crew after Reds starter Tejay Antone threw over the head of Anthony Rizzo. Warnings were issued, but the benches and bullpens cleared after Chicago's Adbert Alzolay threw high at Cincinnati's Shogo Akiyama in the bottom of the frame. No punches were thrown, but Reds manager David Bell, plus Joey Votto and Jesse Winker were tossed.

Rays 4, Marlins 0 Yandy Diaz had the go-ahead RBI for the second consecutive game and Tampa Bay's pitchers continued to dominate in a shutout win over host Miami.

Joey Wendle also starred for Tampa Bay, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a pair of doubles. The Rays, who lead the American League East, are on a 17-3 run. Miami, which has lost three straight games, managed just three hits. Only Miguel Rojas, who doubled, had an extra-base hit.

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 2 Wilmer Flores homered, Brandon Belt reached base four times in five plate appearances, and six pitchers combined to hold Arizona to two runs on three hits as San Francisco won in Phoenix.

Flores, a Diamondback last season, hit his eighth homer of the season with one out in the top of the ninth inning. The Giants totaled 13 hits and ended a three-game losing streak. Three straight hits helped the Giants score twice off Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver (1-5) in the first inning. Weaver, who has yet to go six innings this season, gave up four runs on eight hits and a walk though he did strike out six. He needed 70 pitches to get through the three innings.

Brewers 7, Pirates 6 Eric Sogard's two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Milwaukee past visiting Pittsburgh.

The Pirates had taken a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth when Milwaukee closer Josh Hader walked five of the six batters he faced, forcing in two runs before Devin Williams (2-1) got the Brewers out of the inning. In the bottom of the inning against reliever Richard Rodriguez (0-2), Jace Peterson walked and Sogard hit his first homer, to right. Milwaukee starter Brett Anderson allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings, with no walks and three strikeouts. Pittsburgh rookie J.T. Brubaker pitched five innings, giving up two runs and three hits, with three walks and six strikeouts.

--Field Level Media