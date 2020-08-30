Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Chennaiyin FC name Csaba Laszlo as head coach for 2020-21 season

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced the appointment of experienced Csaba Laszlo as their head coach for the 2020-21 season. The Romania-born Laszlo had coaching stints in eight countries, including two national teams -- Uganda and Lithiania. Laszlo replaced Owen Coyle, who took the team to the final in the 2019-20 ISL season.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-08-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 13:13 IST
ISL: Chennaiyin FC name Csaba Laszlo as head coach for 2020-21 season

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced the appointment of experienced Csaba Laszlo as their head coach for the 2020-21 season. It will be the 56-year-old Hungarian Laszlo's first stint in Asia. He has more than two decades of coaching experience at club and international level. The Romania-born Laszlo had coaching stints in eight countries, including two national teams -- Uganda and Lithiania.

Laszlo replaced Owen Coyle, who took the team to the final in the 2019-20 ISL season. Coyle recently moved to Jamshedpur FC as their head coach. "I am incredibly proud and happy to become the Head Coach of Chennaiyin FC. It is my privilege to join the club on its completion of six successful years. I believe Chennaiyin is a close-knit family-like club that chases excellence with absolutely passionate fans by its side at all times," the Hungarian was quoted as saying in a media release.

"And I'm so happy now to be a part of this family. Together with my coaching staff, we will do everything possible to take Chennaiyin to greater heights." Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said Laszlo has the credentials to bring success to the club. "We are excited to bring Csaba onboard as Head Coach and believe he has the perfect credentials to bring success to our club. Along with his experience of coaching at the highest level in various leagues and countries," Dani said. "Csaba also possesses proven expertise in unearthing and nurturing youngsters. Promoting budding Indian talent is at the forefront of our objectives at Chennaiyin, and Csaba fits the mould perfectly in that regard as well," she added.

CFC had recently announced the retention of 11 Indian players from last ISL season's squad, apart from retaining the services of Brazilian duo of defender Eli Sabiá and creative midfielder Rafael Crivellaro. A central midfielder himself, Laszlo's playing career comprised a host of clubs in Romania, Hungary and erstwhile West Germany before he was forced to retire due to a knee injury at the age of 27.

His early coaching career included a spell at the Borussia Monchengladbach B team, where he oversaw the discovery of several future stars, most notably German international and FIFA World Cup bronze medalist Marcell Jansen. He worked as assistant to German World Cup-winning legend Lothar Matthäus at the Hungary national team.

Laszlo also became head coach of Hungarian giants Ferencváros and he won the 2005 Hungarian Coach of the Year award. He then assumed the role of Ugandan national team boss, whom he took from 167 to 97 in the FIFA world rankings. He has also served as head coach of the Lithuanian national team. Laszlo then made the switch to Scottish top-flight side Heart of Midlothian (Hearts) and helped them finish third in the standings and secured qualification to the inaugural UEFA Europa League.

Subsequently, he coached clubs in Belgium (Charleroi), Hungary (MTK Budapest), Slovakia (Dunajská Streda) and returned to Scotland with Dundee United in the 2017-18 season. His last coaching stint was with Romanian club Sepsi OSK..

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

NDA govt not concerned enough to deal with problems caused by COVID-19: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has charged the NDA government with not showing enough concern to address the job losses and other adverse effects brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country He said 1.8 crore people all ove...

Rookie pitchers get nod as White Sox host Royals

In a normal year, Kansas City Royals rookie Kris Bubic probably wouldnt have made his major league debut by this point in the season. In a normal year, after starting the season 0-4 with a 5.96 ERA through five starts, Bubic likely would ha...

FACTBOX-What's next as Japan PM Abe quits, potential successors

The abrupt resignation of Japans longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, triggered an election in his Liberal Democratic Party LDP to replace him as its president, followed by a vote in parliament to elect a new prime minister. Abe and ...

Army JCO killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector

A Junior Commissioned Officer JCO of the Army lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.According to sources, JCO Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Punjabs Amri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020