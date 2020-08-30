Sulakshan Kulkarni in fray for Mumbai coach's job
Former wicket-keeper Sulakshan Kulkarni has applied for the job of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy coach, according to sources. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had invited applications for various positions, including that of the senior men's coach, selectors and other coaches.
However, it is learnt that another former Mumbai wicket-keeper batsman Vinayak Samant, who coached the domestic giants for the last two seasons, hasn't applied for the job. The MCA Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) comprising former India players Lalchand Rajput, Raju Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe are expected to informally meet Mumbai Apex Council members on Monday to discuss the matter. Kulkarni, a familiar name in domestic circuit, has coached Mumbai for three seasons in the past. He also coached Vidarbha in the past and had a stint with Chattisgarh too.
He was also the batting coach of Nepal. Kulkarni had applied for the job last year also, but could not get selected. He had then coached the Physically Challenged Indian team that won the World Series in England.
