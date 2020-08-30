Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sulakshan Kulkarni in fray for Mumbai coach's job

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had invited applications for various positions, including that of the senior men's coach, selectors and other coaches. However, it is learnt that another former Mumbai wicket-keeper batsman Vinayak Samant, who coached the domestic giants for the last two seasons, hasn't applied for the job. Kulkarni, a familiar name in domestic circuit, has coached Mumbai for three seasons in the past.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:05 IST
Sulakshan Kulkarni in fray for Mumbai coach's job

Former wicket-keeper Sulakshan Kulkarni has applied for the job of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy coach, according to sources. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had invited applications for various positions, including that of the senior men's coach, selectors and other coaches.

However, it is learnt that another former Mumbai wicket-keeper batsman Vinayak Samant, who coached the domestic giants for the last two seasons, hasn't applied for the job. The MCA Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) comprising former India players Lalchand Rajput, Raju Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe are expected to informally meet Mumbai Apex Council members on Monday to discuss the matter. Kulkarni, a familiar name in domestic circuit, has coached Mumbai for three seasons in the past. He also coached Vidarbha in the past and had a stint with Chattisgarh too.

He was also the batting coach of Nepal. Kulkarni had applied for the job last year also, but could not get selected. He had then coached the Physically Challenged Indian team that won the World Series in England.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Kenoshians face 'wake-up call' after tumultuous, painful week of violence

Five decades after he came with his migrant-worker family from Texas to Kenosha, Wisconsin to pick cucumbers and potatoes in the fields outside of town, Tony Garcia is a prominent community member who has sat on the several local boards.So ...

Pharmacy Benefits of Medicaid: Important Things You Should Know

Medicaid is an American health scheme that covers the medical needs of hundreds of thousands of Americans who are incapable of taking care of their medical expenses by themselves. This federal and state scheme takes care of outpatient, as w...

Extend all possible help to students appearing for JEE, NEET

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday urged the ruling BJD legislators to extend all possible help to students appearing for JEE and NEET exams in the state -- which is currently grappling with challenges posed by the COVID-19 pand...

'Main approaches to COVID-19 treatment summarised'

Scientists have assessed currently known approaches to the treatment of novel coronavirus infection in a study that sheds light on the different groups of drugs used against COVID-19 across the world. The researchers, including those from S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020