Should have done better in terms of converting chances into goals: Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has said that the side should have done better in terms of scoring goals in the FA Community Shield against Arsenal.

ANI | London | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:47 IST
Should have done better in terms of converting chances into goals: Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has said that the side should have done better in terms of scoring goals in the FA Community Shield against Arsenal. Liverpool lost the FA Community Shield against Arsenal 4-5 on penalties. The normal 90 minutes action had ended in 1-1 draw and as a result, the match progressed to the penalty shootout.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had scored the first goal for Arsenal in the 12th minute, however, Liverpool got the equaliser in the 73rd minute, owing to Minamino. "I think their main chance was the goal. It was a good finish but we should have done better there and shouldn't have let him come onto his right foot, but obviously he finished it off. During the whole game, we played well, dominated, pressed them well, and created many chances. Obviously in the end penalties is just a lottery and anything can happen," the official website of Liverpool quoted van Dijk as saying.

"We are disappointed but we have to move on. Last year we lost on penalties as well and we won the league so we shouldn't panic, but obviously we wanted to win. We had a massive chance with Milner, obviously my disallowed goal and a couple of dangerous moments, but if you look at the game as a whole I think we created many chances that we should have done better maybe," he added. FA Community Shield is an annual football match played between the winners of the previous season's Premier League winner and the previous season's FA Cup winners.

Liverpool had won the 2019-20 Premier League title while Arsenal had won the FA Cup after defeating Chelsea in the finals. Now, Liverpool and Arsenal will be seen in action in the Premier League.

Arsenal will take on Fulham while Liverpool will face Leeds United in their opening matches of the Premier League 2020-21 season on September 12. (ANI)

