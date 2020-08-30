Robert Lewandowski is Germany's 'footballer of the year'
Polish forward Robert Lewandowski has been voted Germany's “footballer of the year” for helping Bayern Munich to a Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble. Kicker magazine announced Sunday that Lewandowski received 276 votes in a poll among sports journalists for the prize, significantly more than his next-placed teammates Thomas Müller (54 votes) and Joshua Kimmich (49).
The 32-year-old Lewandowski finished the past season as top scorer in the Bundesliga (34 goals), German Cup (six) and Champions League (15). “I worked hard on my performances and for the whole team, which played brilliantly, nationally and internationally,” said Lewandowski, who scored 55 goals in 47 competitive games last season.
Bayern coach Hansi Flick was voted "coach of the year" for his part in helping the Bavarian powerhouse to the treble.
