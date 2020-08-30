Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FA handling of Maguire situation 'a mess', says Rooney

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has described the Football Association's handling of Harry Maguire as "a mess" after the Manchester United captain was found guilty of various charges following a brawl in Mykonos.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-08-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 19:28 IST
Soccer-FA handling of Maguire situation 'a mess', says Rooney

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has described the Football Association's handling of Harry Maguire as "a mess" after the Manchester United captain was found guilty of various charges following a brawl in Mykonos. Defender Maguire was initially named by England manager Gareth Southgate in the squad for next month's Nations League games against Denmark and Iceland, but was later omitted following the guilty verdict on the Greek island.

Maguire received a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days, but maintains his innocence and has been granted a full retrial after appealing against the verdict. "I thought there was no way Gareth Southgate could name Harry in the squad he announced on Tuesday, but he did," Rooney told the Sunday Times.

"It would have been more sensible to say: 'Harry has just played a very long season and needs more rest and let's wait to see what happens with his court case'. "By jumping too quickly and putting him in the squad, it was almost inevitable he'd have to get pulled out," Rooney added.

"Now it looks a mess. They've picked him, pulled him out, and now do they put him back in the squad? Because as things stand he is a free man and innocent!" Maguire was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insulting behaviour.

In an emotional BBC television interview on Thursday, the 27-year-old again maintained his innocence, describing how his younger sister Daisy had been attacked in a bar on the island by two men who drugged her, and that he had feared for his life . Rooney said he was convinced the truth would come out in a retrial and that Maguire would clear his name.

"Often in our country we rush to conclusions and judgements, and in the case of Harry we need to be more open-minded and allow matters to develop," Rooney said. "I don't believe that anybody puts themselves on the BBC and faces the sort of questioning he did unless convinced of their position.

"I actually feel for Gareth a bit because he was trying to show loyalty to Harry -- but I'm sure if he faced the same decision again, he would make a different one."

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

White Sox put LHP Gonzalez on IL, recall RHP Dunning

The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin prior to Sundays series finale against the visiting Kansas City Royals. The move was made retroactive to Thursday.The White Sox rec...

France: Mali junta's timeline 'out of the question'

Frances defence minister is pressing Malis military junta to return the country to civilian rule within months, saying Sunday that the three-year timeline proposed by the coup leaders is out of the question. The comments came hours after th...

Pak, Afghan officials to meet on Monday in Kabul to strengthen bilateral ties

Senior officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold talks in Kabul on Monday under a bilateral arrangement to improve cooperation in different fields, the Foreign Office here said on Sunday. Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood wi...

Manoj Tiwari tunes into Mann Ki Baat from riot-hit Chand Bagh, pledges to heal ‘social divisions'

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Sunday tuned into Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat radio programme from Chand Bagh, one of the hotspots of communal violence in northeast Delhi earlier this year, pledging to repair the social divisions in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020