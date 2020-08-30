Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Dominant Hamilton cruises to Belgian GP win

The Italian team's form even drew a shake of the head from Sainz, who is set to replace Vettel at the Maranello-based squad next season. The race was largely incident-free with the exception of an early safety car sent out after a crash involving Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi and George Russell in a Williams.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 20:38 IST
Motor racing-Dominant Hamilton cruises to Belgian GP win
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lewis Hamilton extended his lead at the top of the overall Formula standings with an unchallenged drive to victory in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix. The Briton, who started from pole and led every lap, crossed the line 8.4 seconds ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas who gave Mercedes a one-two finish.

Max Verstappen, taking his sixth consecutive podium finish in his Red Bull, was third. Hamilton's win at a sunny Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Sunday, which left him two short of Michael Schumacher's record tally of 91 victories, was his fifth in seven races.

It lifted him 47 points clear of Verstappen in the overall standings after 10 of this season's 17 races. Bottas closed the gap to Verstappen but remained third. Daniel Ricciardo, who took the extra point for fastest lap, finished fourth ahead of team mate Esteban Ocon who snatched fifth from Red Bull's Alexander Albon on the final lap.

Lando Norris, the sole McLaren in the race after team mate Carlos Sainz failed to make the start due to an exhaust issue, was seventh ahead of Pierre Gasly who scythed through the field in his Toro Rosso on his hard compound tyres in the early laps. The Racing Point pair of Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez rounded out the top 10.

Ferrari, winners in Belgium for the last two years, finished out of the points. Already enduring a miserable weekend, their lack of speed was laid bare down the Spa track's long straights, with rivals picking them off with ease.

Sebastian Vettel, once again questioning the team's strategy, was 13th. Charles Leclerc, winner last year from pole position, could do no better than 14th. The Italian team's form even drew a shake of the head from Sainz, who is set to replace Vettel at the Maranello-based squad next season.

The race was largely incident-free with the exception of an early safety car sent out after a crash involving Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi and George Russell in a Williams. The Italian lost control of his car at the exit of the fast Fagnes chicane.

Russell, running behind Giovinazzi, collected a loose wheel that came off the Alfa Romeo, leaving debris strewn across the track.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Huge protest on Belarus leader's birthday demands he resign

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered Sunday in the capital of Belarus, beginning the fourth week of daily protests demanding the resignation of the countrys authoritarian president after an election they call rigged gave him a sixth ...

Democrats say Trump visit may worsen protests in Wisconsin city

U.S. President Donald Trump should not visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, the city where protests erupted last week after a Black man was shot in the back by a white police officer, the states Democratic lieutenant governor said on Sunday. The Repub...

White Sox put LHP Gonzalez on IL, recall RHP Dunning

The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin prior to Sundays series finale against the visiting Kansas City Royals. The move was made retroactive to Thursday.The White Sox rec...

France: Mali junta's timeline 'out of the question'

Frances defence minister is pressing Malis military junta to return the country to civilian rule within months, saying Sunday that the three-year timeline proposed by the coup leaders is out of the question. The comments came hours after th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020