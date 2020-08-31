Left Menu
Schoop, Cabrera help Tigers complete sweep of Twins

Jonathan Schoop hit a go-ahead homer, Miguel Cabrera reached another milestone in his career and the host Detroit Tigers completed a three-game sweep of the slumping Minnesota Twins with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 01:48 IST
Jeimer Candelario also homered while Cabrera had two hits, including his 2,000th in a Tigers uniform, and an RBI. Schoop was the only other Tigers batter to record a multi-hit game.

Tyler Alexander (2-1) pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to collect the win. Buck Farmer retired all three batters he faced in the eighth, while Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his second save. Detroit has won seven of its last nine to reach the .500 mark.

Jorge Polanco belted a solo homer among his two hits for the Twins, who have lost five straight. Twins starter Kenta Maeda (4-1) gave up three runs on six hits and struck out eight in six innings.

Detroit rookie Casey Mize, making his third career start, gave up two runs on two hits in three innings. He struggled with wildness, hitting three batters. Minnesota reliever Caleb Thielbar tossed two innings of scoreless relief and recorded four strikeouts.

Cabrera smacked a single, his 2,000th hit since he was traded to Detroit prior to the 2008 season, to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the first. He brought home Victor Reyes, who led off the inning with a triple. Cabrera is the eighth player in franchise history to reach that milestone. Only one other active player has 2,000 hits with the same franchise (Albert Pujols, St. Louis).

Minnesota tied it the next inning. Marwin Gonzalez drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on Alex Avila's single. Gonzalez scored when Mize threw a wild pitch. Polanco's third homer this season leading off the third gave the Twins a 2-1 edge.

Candelario, who was recently moved to the cleanup spot, drilled his fourth homer of the season leading off the fourth. Schoop, leading off the sixth against Maeda, blasted his eighth homer this season over the left-field wall.

