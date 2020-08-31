Left Menu
NBA fines Schroder, Tucker $25K apiece

The NBA issued $25,000 fines to Dennis Schroder of the Oklahoma City Thunder and P.J. Tucker of the Houston Rockets on Sunday, one day after their on-court confrontation. Schroder told reporters after the game that he did not intentionally hit Tucker in a sensitive spot. The Rockets hold a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference first-round series, with Game 6 scheduled for Monday night.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 03:29 IST
NBA Logo Image Credit: ANI

The NBA issued $25,000 fines to Dennis Schroder of the Oklahoma City Thunder and P.J. Tucker of the Houston Rockets on Sunday, one day after their on-court confrontation. Schroder was fined "for making contact to the groin area" of Tucker, and Tucker was penalized for "approaching Schroder and making contact with him in escalation of the altercation," according to a release from the office of NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.

Both players were ejected after the incident, which occurred with 6:51 left in the third quarter of the Rockets' 114-80 victory near Orlando. Schroder received a flagrant-2 foul call. Schroder told reporters after the game that he did not intentionally hit Tucker in a sensitive spot.

The Rockets hold a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference first-round series, with Game 6 scheduled for Monday night.

