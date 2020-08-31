Left Menu
Giants dump Diamondbacks with three-run eighth

A three-run eighth inning and another solid start from Johnny Cueto at Chase Field helped the visiting San Francisco Giants to a 4-1 win, and the series victory, over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

A three-run eighth inning and another solid start from Johnny Cueto at Chase Field helped the visiting San Francisco Giants to a 4-1 win, and the series victory, over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. Evan Longoria's two-run single punctuated the eighth, coming off of Arizona closer Archie Bradley. Two runs in the inning were charged to Stefan Crichton (2-2), who gave up two hits and got only one out.

Alex Dickerson drove in two runs with a solo home run in the first inning and a bases-loaded single in the eighth. Cueto, who got a no-decision but is 8-1 at Chase Field and 11-3 overall in his career, allowed a run on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. Tony Watson (1-0) got the last out of the seventh for the win, and Tyler Rogers and Sam Coonrod followed with scoreless innings of relief. Coonrod earned his first save of the season.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead two batters into the game, when Dickerson homered into the right field seats. It was their only hit for seven innings. Cueto cruised through five innings, then ran into some trouble in the sixth. Daulton Varsho led off with a walk, then took second base on Ketel Marte's single. Starling Marte grounded into a force out and Arizona had runners at first and third bases, but Cueto struck out David Peralta on a pitch low and out of the strike zone to end the inning.

The Diamondbacks finally got to Cueto in the bottom of the seventh with Eduardo Escobar's fourth home run of the season, just over the fence in right field. A two-out walk to Jake Lamb ended Cueto's afternoon. Taylor Clarke started for Arizona and struck out seven in five innings. He allowed only Dickerson's homer.

The Diamondbacks have lost 10 of their last 11 games. --Field Level Media

