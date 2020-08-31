Broncos agree to terms with LB Barron

The Denver Broncos agreed to terms Sunday with veteran linebacker Mark Barron and claimed tackle Darrin Paulo off waivers. Barron, an eight-year veteran, fills a need at inside linebacker after Todd Davis (calf) and fifth-round rookie Justin Strnad (wrist) went down with injuries during camp. Although coach Vic Fangio said he hopes Davis can return before the Sept. 14 season opener, Strnad is out for the season.

Barron has played in 119 NFL games, with 102 starts, after being selected seventh overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2012 draft. He has 710 career tackles, including 48 for loss and 12 sacks for the Bucs (2012-2014), Rams (2014-2018) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2019). The former University of Alabama standout started nine of his 15 games last season for Pittsburgh, making 82 tackles, with four for loss and a career-high-tying three sacks. Barron has nine career interceptions.

Paulo signed with the Saints this offseason as an undrafted free agent out of Utah before being waived on Saturday. --Field Level Media