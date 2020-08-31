Sanchez's slam gives Yankees doubleheader sweep of Mets

Gary Sanchez hit a pinch-hit grand slam with one out in the top of the eighth inning and the New York Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep of the New York Mets with a 5-2 victory Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Both wins came in extra innings. Sanchez batted for Erik Kratz and hammered a 96-mph fastball in a 2-2 count from Drew Smith (0-1) into the left field bleachers. It was his second career grand slam and first pinch-hit homer.

Yankees' right-hander Deivi Garcia allowed an unearned run on four singles in six sharp innings during his major league debut. He struck out six, walked none and threw 75 pitches. Garcia took a shutout into the sixth but Dominic Smith's single tied the game at 1. Smith's hit was two batters after first baseman Luke Voit made a fielding error on a ground ball by Jeff McNeil.

At 21 years, 103 days, Garcia became the youngest pitcher to start in the majors in the abbreviated 60-game game season. He also joined San Diego's Adrian Morejon as the second 21-year-old to make a start this season. Garcia retired the first nine hitters on 37 pitches before allowing a single to McNeil. He quickly got through the fourth and worked around two singles in the fifth to Robinson Cano and Jake Marisnick.

Tyler Wade homered in the third for the Yankees, who won their third straight following a seven-game skid. After Sanchez's slam gave the Yankees a 5-1 lead, Jonathan Holder (1-0) allowed a two-out RBI single to Michael Conforto in the bottom of the inning. The Mets loaded the bases before Luis Cessa retired pinch hitter Wilson Ramos for his fourth career save.

That ended a frustrating day for the Mets, who were one strike away from winning the opener. The Yankees stormed back from five runs down and tied the game on a two-run homer by Aaron Hicks and won it in the eighth on a single by Gio Urshela for an 8-7 win. The Mets lost their third straight since rallying late to win both ends of Friday's doubleheader by hitting four homers.

Mets right-hander Seth Lugo made his second start since being moved from the closer's role and allowed one run on four hits in 3 2/3 innings. Lugo struck out seven and walked two. The second game was a makeup of one of the games postponed at Citi Field due to a Mets player and coach testing positive for coronavirus. The Yankees were the visiting team, although walk-up music was played for hitters from both teams.

--Field Level Media