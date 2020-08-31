Left Menu
CPL 2020: Pooran's ton helps Guyana Amazon Warriors defeat Patriots

Nicholas Pooran played an unbeaten knock of 100 runs as Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by seven wickets on Sunday (local time) in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) here at the Queen's Park Oval.

ANI | Port Of Spain | Updated: 31-08-2020 08:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 08:02 IST
Guyana's Nicholas Pooran in action against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (Photo/ CPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Nicholas Pooran played an unbeaten knock of 100 runs as Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by seven wickets on Sunday (local time) in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) here at the Queen's Park Oval. Guyana Amazon Warriors is now placed at the third position in the league standings with six points from seven matches.

On the other hand, Patriots are at the bottom place with just two points from seven matches. Chasing 151, Guyana Amazon Warriors got off to a bad start as the side was reduced to 25/3 in the sixth over after losing Brandon King (14), Kevin Sinclair (5), and Shimron Hetmyer (1).

At that stage, Nicholas Pooran and Ross Taylor got together at the crease for Warriors and the duo put on an unbeaten stand of 128 runs for the fourth wicket to guide Warriors to a victory. Pooran played a knock of 100 runs off just 45 balls with the help of four boundaries and 10 sixes to take Guyana to victory by seven wickets with 15 balls to spare.

Taylor also remained unbeaten on 25. Earlier, Joshua Da Silva's knock of 59 runs helped St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to post a total of 150/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

Patriots were down and out at 51/3 in the 10th over, but from there Da Silva and Denesh Ramdin retrieved the innings for the side to give some respectability to the score. For Warriors, Chris Green scalped two wickets.

Brief Scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 153/3 (Nicholas Pooran 100*, Ross Taylor 27*, Jon-Russ Jaggesar 2-33) defeat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 150/5 (Joshua Da Silva 59, Denesh Ramdin 37, Chris Green 2-31) by seven wickets. (ANI)

