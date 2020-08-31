Left Menu
Development News Edition

Had strong feeling of KKR winning IPL last year, says Kuldeep Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Kuldeep Yadav has said that he had a strong feeling of the franchise winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-08-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 08:51 IST
Had strong feeling of KKR winning IPL last year, says Kuldeep Yadav
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav . Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Kuldeep Yadav has said that he had a strong feeling of the franchise winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. KKR failed to reach the playoffs in the 2019 edition after finishing at the fifth place with 12 points from 14 matches.

In the 2018 edition, the side managed to reach the playoffs but lost the eliminator against SunRisers Hyderabad. "I had a strong feeling last year that we would win. Even in 2018, we were playing great cricket and I was sure we would win the title. I remember the match we lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad (in qualifier 2). I was out of the ground because my spell was over. They were on 125 and I thought they would not go beyond 145. But Rashid Khan came into the middle and changed the game. We were just one step away from entering the final," the official website of KKR quoted Kuldeep as saying.

"It was a heart-breaking moment when we lost the match. If we can strike a good combination, we can certainly win it this year. After all, it's cricket, we will win sooner or later," he added. The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players tested positive for COVID-19. However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release. All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice.

Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates. The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Thiago Silva brings great experience to Chelsea, says Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes that the addition of Thiago Silva will give the side much-needed experience. The 35-year-old Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer last week after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.Paris ...

Ex-defence minister Ishiba is people's choice for next Japan PM-polls

Former Japanese Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba is the most popular choice among the public to be the next prime minister, media opinion polls showed, as the race kicks off to succeed Shinzo Abe after his abrupt resignation last week.But Is...

UN agencies call for urgent disembarkation of hundreds rescued in the Mediterranean

The International Organization for Migration IOM and the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, also underlined the need for a regional agreement on safe disembarkation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced search and rescue capacity.The humanitarian i...

Custom masks, coronavirus and Black lives dominate VMA show

Lady Gaga dominated the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday, with a series of visually arresting outfits, masked performances and four wins, including artist of the year. Gaga, who went into the show sharing a leading nine nominations wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020