Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Tennis-Kevin Anderson v Alexander Zverev

Anderson reached the U.S. Open final in 2017 but has never managed to defeat Zverev, winning just three sets in five matches. 5-ALEXANDER ZVEREV Age: 23 ATP Ranking: 7 (Highest ranking: 3) Grand Slam titles: 0 2019 U.S. Open performance: Fourth-round Best U.S. Open performance: Fourth-round (2019) Zverev enters the U.S. Open in poor form after a second-round defeat by Andy Murray at the Western and Southern Open last week.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 09:14 IST
FACTBOX-Tennis-Kevin Anderson v Alexander Zverev

A look at the records of South Africa's Kevin Anderson and Germany's Alexander Zverev before their first-round match at the U.S. Open on Monday: KEVIN ANDERSON

Age: 34 ATP Ranking: 117 (Highest ranking: 5)

Seeding: Unseeded Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP career titles: 6 2019 U.S. Open performance: Absent

Best U.S. Open performance: Runner-up (2017) Anderson is slowly working his way back to full fitness after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year.

The South African defeated Kyle Edmund in his first competitive match in over six months in the first round of the Western and Southern Open before falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round. Anderson reached the U.S. Open final in 2017 but has never managed to defeat Zverev, winning just three sets in five matches.

5-ALEXANDER ZVEREV Age: 23

ATP Ranking: 7 (Highest ranking: 3) Grand Slam titles: 0

2019 U.S. Open performance: Fourth-round Best U.S. Open performance: Fourth-round (2019)

Zverev enters the U.S. Open in poor form after a second-round defeat by Andy Murray at the Western and Southern Open last week. The German has struggled for consistency the past couple of seasons but will take confidence from his run to the Australian Open semi-final earlier this year -- his best Grand Slam performance.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Zverev leads Anderson 5-0 2018 Zverev def. Anderson 6-7 (3) 7-5 10-7 (Laver Cup, Indoor Hard)

2017 Zverev def. Anderson 7-5 6-4 (Rogers Cup, Outdoor Hard) 2017 Zverev def. Anderson 6-4 6-4 (Washington, Outdoor Hard)

2017 Zverev def. Anderson 6-4 4-6 6-4 (Rome, Outdoor Clay) 2015 Zverev def. Anderson 2-6 6-3 6-4 (Washington, Outdoor Hard)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Leadership starts the day you are born, Kamala Harris tells South Asian women

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Partys vice-presidential candidate, has urged South Asian women to run for office and take up a leadership role in their communities. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his runn...

Sports News Roundup: U.S. Open order of play on Monday; Lakers defeat Trail Blazers, advance to semis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup Walker sharp in Blue Jays debutTaijuan Walker pitched six scoreless innings in his Toronto Blue Jays debut and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio each had two RBIs in a 5-...

Preparations on for second phase of human clinical trial of 'Covaxin' vaccine

Preparations are underway at a hospital here for the commencement of the second phase of human clinical trial of Covaxin, Indias indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, officials said. The Phase I of the trial is still continuing as we are planning fo...

No cramming as new COVID rules take hold in South Korean capital

Private tuition centres shut for the first time and traffic was lighter in South Koreas capital on Monday, the first working day of tighter social-distancing rules designed to halt a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks.South Korea took the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020