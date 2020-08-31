Athletes sign letter of solidarity with Invest In Us

More than 40 professional athletes signed a letter in solidarity with the Invest In Us coalition, demanding accountability for the Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake

The athletes — including former boxer Laila Ali, New Orleans linebacker Demario Davis, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, the WNBA's Diana Taurasi and Elena Delle Donne, and former NFL players Doug Baldwin and Michael Bennett — also called for real investments to end police violence and gun violence in Black and brown communities

Invest In Us is a coalition of Wisconsin-based and national advocacy organizations, including 50 miles More, Wisconsin Urban League, Wisconsin Black Caucus, Brady: United Against Gun Violence, Color of Change, Community Justice Action Fund, and March For Our Lives.