Left Menu
Development News Edition

Definitely hitting the ball better than I ever have: Eoin Morgan

After playing a knock of 66 runs against Pakistan in the second T20I, England skipper Eoin Morgan said that he is hitting the ball better than he ever has.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 31-08-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 10:17 IST
Definitely hitting the ball better than I ever have: Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan in action against Pakistan in second T20I (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After playing a knock of 66 runs against Pakistan in the second T20I, England skipper Eoin Morgan said that he is hitting the ball better than he ever has. Morgan's knock of 66 off just 33 balls helped England chase down a total of 195 against Pakistan and gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Am I hitting the ball as sweetly as I ever have? Definitely. The numbers definitely back this up, even before this series started, and certainly within T20 cricket," ESPNCricinfo quoted Morgan as saying. "The last two years in international cricket are my best numbers to date. That's great because if I can combine a little of that form with my experience, I think that will go a long way to winning games. It's nice that I am feeling good but it's actually replicated in the numbers as well," he added.

Morgan came into bat with England at 66/2 in the seventh over, and along with Dawid Malan put on a stand of 112 runs to take England closer to victory. Morgan was dismissed with the hosts needing just 18 runs for the win. In the end, Malan (54*) took England to a victory by five wickets with five balls to spare.

Talking about his role as a number four batsman, Morgan said: "It's about having experience and confidence in the roles that I play. Before I became captain, I didn't feel that comfortable jumping up and down the order." "But now that it's my decision I feel more at ease, particularly when I am moving up and down the order between No. 4 and No. 6. I'd feel more comfortable if I was slipping down to No. 6 with Jos Buttler coming in ahead of me than I would beforehand," he added.

The first T20I between England and Pakistan was abandoned due to rain. England and Pakistan will lock horns for the third and final T20I on Tuesday, September 1 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

A Reuters tally showed that global COVID-19 cases surpassed 25 million, with total infections in the United States topping six million on Sunday as the virus spread increased in many Midwest states.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive ...

FOREX-Dollar drifts toward worst Aug in 5 years; Abenomics outlook steadies yen

The dollar was poised to register a fourth straight monthly drop on Monday as investors bet on U.S. rates staying low for longer, while the yen steadied on the view that Japans next leader will stay the course on the Abenomics economic revi...

Dems seeking to compel in-person election security briefings

Racing the political clock, frustrated Democrats on Sunday searched for a way to force the Trump administration to continue briefing Congress in person about foreign attempts to interfere in the November election. The director of national i...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks touch 29-month top, China blue chips at 5-year high

Asian shares notched a 29-month high on Monday as investors wagered global central banks would keep topping up the policy punchbowl for years to come, while an upbeat reading on Chinas service sector augured well for recovery there. MSCIs b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020