Left Menu
Development News Edition

Was feeling blank when I got my Test cap: Kuldeep Yadav

"I got my cap and was feeling blank," said spinner Kuldeep Yadav while talking about his Test debut for India.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-08-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 10:19 IST
Was feeling blank when I got my Test cap: Kuldeep Yadav
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav. . Image Credit: ANI

"I got my cap and was feeling blank," said spinner Kuldeep Yadav while talking about his Test debut for India. Kuldeep had made his Test debut in 2017 against Australia at Dharamsala, and he went on to take four wickets in his first Test.

"It was an honour! I was on the bench for three matches but kept preparing myself with Anil sir (Kumble), our then coach. He backed me a lot. He exactly knew the kind of mindset young spinners have. I remember, a day before the debut, we were having lunch together. He told me, you are playing tomorrow and I want 5 wickets from you. I was a little intimidated but I confidently said that I would definitely take," the official website of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) quoted Kuldeep as saying. "I was quite nervous but felt comfortable the moment all team members joined in. I got my cap and was feeling blank. It is a dream for all young cricketers to play Test cricket and my dream was coming true. I was pretty emotional. I remember I was fielding at deep square leg, and I was still nervous. But then I decided to just react normally like any other Ranji game," he added.

All of Kuldeep's four wickets came in the first innings against Australia. The spinner managed to take the wickets of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb, and Pat Cummins in the first innings of the fourth Test.

India managed to win that particular Test, and as a result, the side won the four-match series 2-1. "When I came to bowl, Steve Smith hit a boundary off a googly in my second over and I realised the difference between international and state-level cricket. Following lunch, I just tried to be relaxed and give my best. I started strategizing my game and bowled a few slower ones to David Warner and then mixed it up with a flipper, feeling it might clean him up or trap him LBW. He played the cut straight to the slip," Kuldeep said.

"That was my first wicket. It was one of the happiest moments of my life and I got really emotional. My confidence rose and I got Handscomb and Maxwell too. Once the day got over, I spoke to Sachin sir and he told me a lot of things about how to approach the game. I was flooded with messages and calls. When I was lying on my bed at night and I started reflecting to realise how much I had to struggle to reach that point. I had tears of joy at that moment," he added. Kuldeep has played 6 Tests in his career fo far, managing to take 24 wickets with his best returns being 5/57 against West Indies in 2018.

The spinner has also played 60 ODIs and 21 T20Is for the Men in Blue. In ODIs, he has scalped 104 wickets while in the shortest format, he has 39 scalps to his credit.

The spinner would next be seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as he would represent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The IPL 2020 is slated to be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

A Reuters tally showed that global COVID-19 cases surpassed 25 million, with total infections in the United States topping six million on Sunday as the virus spread increased in many Midwest states.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive ...

FOREX-Dollar drifts toward worst Aug in 5 years; Abenomics outlook steadies yen

The dollar was poised to register a fourth straight monthly drop on Monday as investors bet on U.S. rates staying low for longer, while the yen steadied on the view that Japans next leader will stay the course on the Abenomics economic revi...

Dems seeking to compel in-person election security briefings

Racing the political clock, frustrated Democrats on Sunday searched for a way to force the Trump administration to continue briefing Congress in person about foreign attempts to interfere in the November election. The director of national i...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks touch 29-month top, China blue chips at 5-year high

Asian shares notched a 29-month high on Monday as investors wagered global central banks would keep topping up the policy punchbowl for years to come, while an upbeat reading on Chinas service sector augured well for recovery there. MSCIs b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020