Sports News Roundup: U.S. Open order of play on Monday; Walker sharp in Blue Jays debut and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Walker sharp in Blue Jays debut

Taijuan Walker pitched six scoreless innings in his Toronto Blue Jays debut and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio each had two RBIs in a 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night at Buffalo. Walker (3-2), who was acquired Thursday in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, allowed four hits and three walks and struck out four in his first outing in 10 days. It was his 100th career major league start.

Golf: Johnson pipped after 'unbelievable' putt topped by Rahm's monster

Dustin Johnson made an "unbelievable" 45-foot (15 meters) birdie putt on his final hole to force a playoff at the PGA Tour's BMW Championship on Sunday, then could only watch as Jon Rahm nailed an even bigger one on the first extra hole. Rahm clinched the title with a putt from 66 feet on the same 18th hole to win.

U.S. Open order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the U.S. Open on Monday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

NBA roundup: Leonard posts 33, Clippers close out Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard had 33 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists and the Los Angeles Clippers eliminated the Dallas Mavericks from the playoffs with a 111-97 victory in Game 6 on Sunday in the NBA bubble near Orlando. Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Paul George contributed 15 points, nine boards, and seven assists for the Clippers. Leonard added five steals.

Huawei ends Australian rugby league team sponsorship amid political tensions

The Australian operation of Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei said on Monday it would end its sponsorship of a national rugby league team a year earlier than expected due to a downturn in its business. The company said it would terminate its sponsorship of the Canberra Raiders at the end of the 2020 season as a "continued negative business environment is having a larger than originally forecasted impact on our planned revenue stream".

NHL roundup: Islanders take 3-1 lead on top-seeded Flyers

Brock Nelson scored twice Sunday night for the New York Islanders, who took a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2, in Game 4 in Toronto. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period for the sixth-seeded Islanders, who seized a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. New York will attempt to close out the Flyers and advance to the conference finals for the first time since 1993 in Game 5, which is scheduled for Tuesday night.

Factbox: Kevin Anderson v Alexander Zverev

A look at the records of South Africa's Kevin Anderson and Germany's Alexander Zverev before their first-round match at the U.S. Open on Monday: KEVIN ANDERSON Dodgers set National League record for home runs in a month with Bellinger's blast

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three home runs in the first three innings of Sunday's game against the host Texas Rangers to set a National League record for homers in a month with 57. Cody Bellinger slammed the record-breaking homer with a two-run shot into the right-field seats off Kyle Gibson in the third inning. The Atlanta Braves held the old NL mark of 56, set in June 2019.

Thiem confident of turning things around for US Open

Dominic Thiem had a nightmarish start to his U.S. Open preparations when he was bundled out in his first match of the Western & Southern Open last week but the world number three is confident he can turn things around in time for the Grand Slam. The Austrian is seeded second at Flushing Meadows in the absence of Rafa Nadal and is expected to pose the strongest challenge for top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who beat Thiem in a five-set thriller in this year's Australian Open final.

Padres acquire veteran C Castro from Angels

The San Diego Padres acquired veteran catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon in an attempt to fortify a position that had been lacking in offense. Castro, 33, is hitting just .192 but has two homers and six RBIs in 18 games this season. He has spent 10 seasons in the big leagues, posting a .231 average with 88 homers and 298 RBIs in 843 games.

