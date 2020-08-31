Left Menu
Bordeaux beats Angers, Marseille starts with 3-2 win v Brest

They trail on goal difference. Forward Jonathan Bamba got the only goal as Lille won 1-0 at Reims, and center half Benoit Badiashile netted for Monaco, which had a player sent off just after the break in a 1-0 win at Metz.

Forward Josh Maja and midfielder Toma Bašić scored as Bordeaux won 2-0 at Angers to move up to second place in the French league. Lille, Monaco and Nantes also won to join Bordeaux on four points after two games. They trail on goal difference.

Forward Jonathan Bamba got the only goal as Lille won 1-0 at Reims, and center half Benoit Badiashile netted for Monaco, which had a player sent off just after the break in a 1-0 win at Metz. Nantes did even better, holding on for a 2-1 win at home to Nîmes despite having two players sent off in the second half. Midfielder Imran Louza got the second Nantes goal in the 27th minute and was red-carded in the 47th.

Elsewhere, winger Romain Hamouma got both goals as Saint-Etienne beat Lorient 2-0 at home. In Sunday's late game, Marseille began its campaign with a 3-2 win at Brest as winger Florian Thauvin starred.

Starting his first match since late May because of an ankle injury, Thauvin stood out for coach André Villas-Boas' side. He struck a fine opener and then set up center half Duje Ćaleta-Car's goals from free kicks. Striker Gaëtan Charbonnier gave Marseille a scare when he pulled the score back to 3-2 in the 89th.

Marseille's game at home to Saint-Etienne last week was postponed after three positive Coronavirus cases at Marseille. It will be played on Sept. 17. Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain starts the season later than any other team after reaching the Champions League final on Aug. 23.

PSG asked for its game at Lens — scheduled for this weekend — to be pushed back until Thursday..

