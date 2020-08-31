Left Menu
Development News Edition

Important that players like Shami set high standards in fielding: Jonty Rhodes

Kings XI Punjab fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has said that it is important that players like Mohammed Shami set high standards in fielding in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 14:38 IST
Important that players like Shami set high standards in fielding: Jonty Rhodes
Kings XI Punjab fielding coach Jonty Rhodes.. Image Credit: ANI

Kings XI Punjab fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has said that it is important that players like Mohammed Shami set high standards in fielding in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Rhodes believes that if senior players like Shami set high standards in fielding, then younger guys in the lineup will also follow them and it would create a great culture within the group.

The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. "From an energy perspective, I always look to the senior players to lead that because there are some talented young players like Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, some great fielders. But it's guys like Shami who, for me, are so important to this outfit because they are often looked up to and respected in very high regard, especially in Indian cricketing circles," Rhodes said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Kings XI Punjab.

"If they are setting high standards, then young players, it's easier for them to follow. So it's great to see Shami speed to the ball, great technique and just showing the younger guys that he's still got something left in the tank," he added. Before the association with Kings XI Punjab, Rhodes was involved with the Mumbai Indians as a fielding coach.

Kings XI Punjab will be led by KL Rahul this year, while Anil Kumble is the head coach of the side. On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed. "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice. Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ban on international passenger flights extended till Sept 30

The Central government on Monday extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India till September 30, barring exceptions mentioned by the government. In partial modification dated June 26, 2020, the competent ...

EIB supports UniCredit Bank Austria to develop wind farms

With this fresh start after the coronavirus crisis, we now have a unique opportunity to join forces and drive the Austrian economys transition to a sustainable, climate-friendly system, said Susanne Wendler, board member of UniCredit Bank A...

Russia expels three Slovak diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia said on Monday it had decided to expel three Slovak diplomats in a tit-for-tat move after three staff at the Russian embassy in Bratislava were expelled this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.Slovakia said this month...

Lebanon's leaders agree on new prime minister before Macron visit

Lebanons ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is set to be designated prime minister on Monday ahead of a visit to Beirut by the French president who will press for long-delayed reforms to steer the Middle East nation out of its deep crisis....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020