Important that players like Shami set high standards in fielding: Jonty Rhodes

Kings XI Punjab fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has said that it is important that players like Mohammed Shami set high standards in fielding in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Rhodes believes that if senior players like Shami set high standards in fielding, then younger guys in the lineup will also follow them and it would create a great culture within the group.

The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. "From an energy perspective, I always look to the senior players to lead that because there are some talented young players like Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, some great fielders. But it's guys like Shami who, for me, are so important to this outfit because they are often looked up to and respected in very high regard, especially in Indian cricketing circles," Rhodes said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Kings XI Punjab.

"If they are setting high standards, then young players, it's easier for them to follow. So it's great to see Shami speed to the ball, great technique and just showing the younger guys that he's still got something left in the tank," he added. Before the association with Kings XI Punjab, Rhodes was involved with the Mumbai Indians as a fielding coach.

Kings XI Punjab will be led by KL Rahul this year, while Anil Kumble is the head coach of the side. On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed. "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice. Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)