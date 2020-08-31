SOCCER-Italy's federation says Serie A to start on Sept. 19 - Ansa

SOCCER-Italy's federation says Serie A to start on Sept. 19 - AnsaReuters | Rome | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:43 IST
Italy's top-flight Serie A soccer league will start on Sept. 19, the Italian federation said, Ansa news agency reported on Monday.
The last Serie A season ended on Aug. 2 after having been interrupted for three months between March and June because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ALSO READ
At least 8 Serie A players test positive for coronavirus
Spezia promoted to Italy's Serie A for 1st time despite loss
Soccer-Serie A at a crossroads as funds bid for new media company
Soccer-CVC, Advent join forces with 1.3 bln euro bid for Serie A -FT
Soccer-CVC, Advent team up for $1.5 bln Serie A media co bid - sources