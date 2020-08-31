Left Menu
Alexandre Monteiro de Lima signs contract with Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC on Monday announced that Alexandre Monteiro de Lima has signed a contract with the club for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

31-08-2020
Alexandre Monteiro de Lima signs contract with Jamshedpur FC
Jamshedpur FC logo . Image Credit: ANI

Jamshedpur FC on Monday announced that Alexandre Monteiro de Lima has signed a contract with the club for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. "Alexandre Monteiro de Lima, simply known as Alex, has become the latest acquisition for Jamshedpur being signed for the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season," the club said in a statement.

Alex is a midfielder who becomes the club's fourth foreign player, along with Aitor Monroy, David Grande and Nerka Valskis. The 31-year-old has the experience of playing in Asia with stints in the highly competitive K League 2 (South Korea) with Suwon FC and FC Anyang and most recently with Ho Chi Minh City FC in V.League 1 (Vietnam).

The midfielder has amassed a total of 43 goals and 23 assists in a total of 337 appearances in his career. Head Coach, Owen Coyle, is excited to have brought the experienced midfielder on board.

"Alex is a player of multiple capabilities. A team-player, aggressive, smart, quick, a powerhouse - I could go on with a hundred adjectives and yet, it would not be enough to describe him. He is an amazing talent who can unlock the toughest of defences. I remember I signed him when I was a coach at Houston and he did his job perfectly well for the club and I hope he will do the same here. A warm welcome to Alex. Wishing him a successful time with us," the club's official website quoted Coyle as saying. The Brazilian Alex expressed delight on signing for Jamshedpur and said, "I have played football across four continents. To now join this exciting league wearing the colours of one of the top teams of India makes me extremely proud. I can't wait to meet my teammates. I want the fans of Jamshedpur to know that we are going to fight tooth and nail to win the ISL. Let's do this together." (ANI)

