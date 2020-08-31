Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avalanche's Bednar yet to reveal Game 5 goalie

Who will be minding the net for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the Western Conference second-round playoff series remained a mystery on Monday morning, hours before the game against the Dallas Stars. Hutchinson made three saves. Teams trailing 3-1 in playoff series are 29-284 (9.3 percent) in NHL history, NHL.com reported.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:55 IST
Avalanche's Bednar yet to reveal Game 5 goalie
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Avalanche)

Who will be minding the net for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the Western Conference second-round playoff series remained a mystery on Monday morning, hours before the game against the Dallas Stars. Starting goalie Pavel Francouz surrendered five goals on 26 shots as the Stars took a 5-4 win on Sunday to put them up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. Dallas could close out the series Monday night in the Edmonton bubble. Game time is 9:45 ET.

"He's got to be better, for sure," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said of Francouz after Sunday night's game. "They're making it hard on him, on the power plays especially, but we've seen Frankie be way better. I don't want to talk about tomorrow night's goaltending. I have to go back through tonight." Michael Hutchinson made his playoff debut, replacing Francouz 8:02 into the third period with the Avalanche losing 5-2. Hutchinson made three saves.

Teams trailing 3-1 in playoff series are 29-284 (9.3 percent) in NHL history, NHL.com reported. Francouz was thrust into the starting spot when Philipp Grubauer left Game 1 with an unspecified injury. On the regular season, the 30-year-old appeared in 34 games (31 starts) and posted a 21-7-4 record, 2.41 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.

Colorado acquired Hutchinson, also 30, from the Toronto Maple Leafs in a Feb. 24 trade. Between the two teams, he was 5-9-1 with a 3.47 GAA and .888 save percentage. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon wasn't about to let the goalies take the blame for the Game 4 loss.

"Frankie's a great goalie, and Hutch is a proven NHL goalie as well," he said, per NHL.com. "So it's not on them. It's on us to give them easy saves, easy looks. We're letting their big bodies stand in front of the net and tip pucks unharmed right now. We can win more battles, be more mean in our crease, help those guys out."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

When "Royal Bengal tiger" met "Maratha tiger" in his den

In July 2012, then presidential candidate Pranab Mukherjees visit to Bal Thackerays home in suburban Mumbai had raised many eyebrows within the Congress. While Mukherjee later mentioned in his autobiography that his meeting with Thackeray h...

Over Rs 150 crore sanctioned for handling COVID-19: Assam govt

The Assam government said on Monday that it has sanctioned over Rs 150 crore for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan ...

Spain reports more than 23,000 new virus cases since Friday

Spain has registered more than 23,000 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference on Monday, suggesting the infection rate had declined slightly from a peak reached the previous week. Hea...

Tripura CM, former CM mourns Pranab Mukherjee's death

Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb and former chief minister Samir Ranjan Burman mourned the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. In his tweet Deb said, Mukherjee had served the nation with utmost dedication and was a true lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020