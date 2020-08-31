Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Ewan outsmarts Bennett to win Tour stage three as Alaphilippe retains lead

Australian Caleb Ewan timed his effort to perfection to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint at the end of a 198-km hilly ride through the Alpine foothills on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:32 IST
Cycling-Ewan outsmarts Bennett to win Tour stage three as Alaphilippe retains lead

Australian Caleb Ewan timed his effort to perfection to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint at the end of a 198-km hilly ride through the Alpine foothills on Monday. Sam Bennett looked in control but the Irishman had probably underestimated the headwind and settled for second place as he watched Lotto-Soudal fastman Ewan whizz around him to snatch his fourth stage win on the Tour.

Italian Giacomo Nizzolo took third place. France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

"In the last kilometre I was a little bit too far forward so I dropped back a bit into the wheels then that gave me a bit of time just to rest the legs a little bit," Ewan explained. "In the end it worked perfectly. Coming from behind is a bit of a risk but I found my way through the barrier and I came with a lot of speed."

Ewan was proud to win again on the biggest stage, a year after taking three stage victories on his first participation in the Tour. "I'm so happy to get another win and then prove last year was no fluke. Hope to come back more years and keep winning. We have to take every sprinters' opportunity we can this year because they are quite rare this year."

Tuesday's fourth stage is a 160.5-km effort from Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette for the first summit finish of the race, with Briton Adam Yates, who trails Alaphilippe by four seconds overall, eyeing the yellow jersey. An all-French breakaway featuring Anthony Perez, polka dot jersey holder Benoit Cosnefroy and Jerome Cousin was kept on a tight leash by the bunch as rain began to fall with 150 kilometres left.

Cousin, who won a Paris-Nice stage in Sisteron in 2018, tried his luck solo with Perez and Cosnefroy being swallowed up by the pack despite the leisurely pace. Perez later abandoned with a rib fracture and a possible collapsed lung after crashing into his team's car, his Cofidis outfit said.

Cofidis said the 29-year-old had been taken to hospital for further checks. Cousin was reined in with 16 kms left by the peloton controlled by Alaphilippe's Deceuninck Quick Step as the sprinters' teams started to gear up for the bunch sprint.

In-form Wout van Aert, one of top favourite Primoz Roglic's team mates, crashed some six kms from the line but the Milan-Sanremo champion finished the stage.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Report: A's acquire LHP Minor from Rangers

The Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander Mike Minor from the Texas Rangers, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. The Rangers will receive two players to be named later in the reported deal that comes a few hours before Major League ...

Greece ready to spend more to boost its armed forces, finance minister says

Greece is ready to spend part of its cash reserves to support its armed forces as early as this year, the countrys finance minister said on Monday, after years of belt-tightening in defence spending. During its decade-long debt crisis which...

WB govt to boost road transport services to facilitate JEE, NEET candidates

With suburban and other scheduled trains not in operation, the West Bengal government has said state transport undertakings will start services from early morning and increase frequency of buses from Tuesday to ensure smooth transportation ...

Experts recommend opening of schools, other educational institutions in graded manner

A group of public health experts has recommended that schools and other educational institutions should be reopened in a graded manner while highlighting that the lockdown should be discontinued as a strategy for control of the spread of co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020