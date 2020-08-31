Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Dutch team disappointed with Koeman's departure - captain Van Dijk

Koeman had been a popular figure among the players and revived Dutch fortunes after failure to qualify for the 2016 European Championship and the 2018 World Cup. After Koeman took over, they reached the final of the last Nations League and secured a berth at Euro 2020, which has been postponed to next year. His former assistant Dwight Lodeweges is taking charge of the two games but Van Dijk, at a news conference, urged the Dutch football association to appoint a permanent replacement quickly.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:26 IST
Soccer-Dutch team disappointed with Koeman's departure - captain Van Dijk

The Netherlands team are disappointed with their coach Ronald Koeman’s decision to leave for Barcelona but understand he could not turn down the offer, captain Virgil van Dijk said on Monday. “It was not a shock but we are all disappointed because we have seen a tremendous coach depart. But it was his dream. We give him that. It is sad for us but we understand,” Van Dijk said of Koeman’s resignation this month to take up a two-year contract with the Spanish club, where he was once a player.

“The players don’t feel let down by Koeman, they only wish him the best,” the skipper added as the Netherlands gathered for their two Nations League games in Amsterdam against Poland on Friday and Italy next Monday. Koeman had been a popular figure among the players and revived Dutch fortunes after failure to qualify for the 2016 European Championship and the 2018 World Cup. After Koeman took over, they reached the final of the last Nations League and secured a berth at Euro 2020, which has been postponed to next year.

His former assistant Dwight Lodeweges is taking charge of the two games but Van Dijk, at a news conference, urged the Dutch football association to appoint a permanent replacement quickly. “We as a players’ advisory body have given them our opinion already. We want to proceed with the vision. We are glad that the association is listening to us but ultimately they must make a choice. But it is equally important that they know how we feel.”

Louis van Gaal, who steered the Netherlands to the World Cup semi-finals in Brazil six years ago, expressed an interest in a possible return on a weekend television discussion programme, prompting questions to Van Dijk on Monday about his opinion of the former Manchester United manager's suitability. “I’ve never worked with him so I cannot really say much about it. I did not personally suggest his name. But he has done a lot for Dutch football and it is logical that the media are mentioning his name. I’m confident that the association will make the right choice,” Van Dijk responded. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Clare Fallon)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli, US officials land in UAE, Kushner urges Palestinians to negotiate

Senior U.S. and Israeli officials landed in the United Arab Emirates on Monday on a historic trip to finalise a pact marking open relations between Israel and the Gulf state, and they told Palestinians it was now time for them to negotiate ...

Not all gloom for aviation training as MAX, cargo fleets beckon

Aviation training specialists, which saw simulator sales plummet when the coronavirus pandemic brought air travel to a near halt, are getting some relief from an uptick in demand from cargo carriers and airlines gearing up for the Boeing 73...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday times ET GMT-4. The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic 131...

Report: A's acquire LHP Minor from Rangers

The Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander Mike Minor from the Texas Rangers, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. The Rangers will receive two players to be named later in the reported deal that comes a few hours before Major League ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020