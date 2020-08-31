Report: A's acquire LHP Minor from Rangers

The Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander Mike Minor from the Texas Rangers, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. The Rangers will receive two players to be named later in the reported deal that comes a few hours before Major League Baseball's trade deadline.

Minor, who will be a free agent after the season, signed a three-year, $28 million contract with Texas prior to the 2018 campaign. Minor posted a 14-10 record with a 3.59 ERA in 2019 while registering a career-best 200 strikeouts. However, the 32-year-old is 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA in seven starts this season.

Minor owns a 70-65 record with a 3.95 ERA in 243 career appearances (177 starts) with the Atlanta Braves (2010-14), Kansas City Royals (2017) and Rangers. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons after undergoing left shoulder surgery. --Field Level Media