MLB postpones two games between A's, Mariners

The Oakland Athletics won't play the Mariners on Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle because of a coronavirus diagnosis in the organization. Major League Baseball announced the postponements on Monday, adding updates will be provided "as necessary." The two teams remain scheduled to play what was to be the third of a three-game series on Thursday at T-Mobile Park.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the Oakland Athletics' organization, the scheduled games between the A's and the host Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, September 1st and Wednesday, September 2nd have been postponed," the MLB statement read. The A's game at Houston was postponed Sunday after an unidentified member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The team did not say if it was a player or staff member who caught the virus.

Oakland is the fifth MLB team to have at least one positive COVID-19 test during the season, joining the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. The A's and Mariners have three more games scheduled in 2020, ending the season Sept. 25-27 in Oakland.