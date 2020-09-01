Diamondbacks trade closer Bradley to Reds

The Arizona Diamondbacks said they traded closer Archie Bradley to the Cincinnati Reds for utility player Josh Van Meter and outfielder Stuart Fairchild prior to Monday's trading deadline. The right-handed Bradley has six saves this season after compiling a career-best 18 in 2019.

The 28-year-old Bradley was 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA in 10 appearances this season. Bradley struggled as a starter in 2015-16 before moving to the bullpen and being a key figure for the Diamondbacks. He had a stellar 1.73 ERA in 63 appearances in 2017.

Overall, Bradley is 22-25 with 28 saves and a 3.96 ERA in 249 career appearances (35 starts). Van Meter, 25, was just 2-for-34 (.059) in 14 games for the Reds this season. Overall, he has a .214 batting average with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 109 games with Cincinnati (2019-20).

Fairchild, 24, has not played in a major league game. He was a second-round pick (38th overall) by Cincinnati in 2017.