Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angels ship OF Goodwin to Reds

Los Angeles received left-hander Packy Naughton and a player to be named from Cincinnati. Goodwin was viewed expendable by the Angels after the recent recall of prized outfield prospect Jo Adell.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 03:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 03:14 IST
Angels ship OF Goodwin to Reds

The Cincinnati Reds announced the acquisition of outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Los Angeles Angels prior to Monday's trading deadline. Los Angeles received left-hander Packy Naughton and a player to be named from Cincinnati.

Goodwin was viewed expendable by the Angels after the recent recall of prized outfield prospect Jo Adell. The 29-year-old Goodwin was batting .242 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 30 games this season. Overall, Goodwin has a .254 career average with 40 homers and 124 RBI in 337 games over five big league seasons with the Washington Nationals (2016-18), Kansas City Royals (2018) and the Angels (2019-20).

Naughton, 24, went 19-25 with a 3.59 ERA in 371 minor league innings from 2017-19. He was a ninth-round pick in 2017. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina defuses default crisis with 'massive' debt deal

Argentina has defused fears of a messy default after it gained massive backing from creditors, allowing it to exchange 99 of the bonds involved in a 65 billion restructuring, a deal that could set a precedent for future sovereign crises. Af...

EU microplastics ban needs to aim smaller, advisers say

A draft EU ban on microplastics would allow industry to use even smaller particles in cosmetics, detergents and paints, which could be more damaging than the tiny pieces of plastic already clogging up the natural world, campaigners and some...

Red Sox trade OF Pillar to Rockies

The Boston Red Sox traded outfielder Kevin Pillar and cash to the Colorado Rockies prior to Mondays trading deadline. The Rockies will send a player to be named and international slot money to Boston.Pillar, who was in his first season with...

Long neglected after landmark discovery, armored dinosaur finally gets its due

When the bones of the early armored dinosaur Scelidosaurus were unearthed in 1858 in west Dorset, England, they comprised the first complete dinosaur skeleton ever identified.But aside from cursory papers by pioneering British paleontologis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020