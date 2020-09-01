Mets add Chirinos, Frazier, Castro on deadline day

The New York Mets acquired three players at Monday's trade deadline, landing catcher Robinson Chirinos and infielder Todd Frazier in separate trades with the Texas Rangers and getting right-hander Miguel Castro from the Baltimore Orioles. The Mets landed Chirinos and Frazier in exchange for two players to be named later and cash considerations. Chirinos, 36, is hitting just .119 with two RBIs in 14 games this season with the Rangers.

Chirinos has appeared in 590 games over his nine-year MLB career, and has 85 home runs and 264 RBIs with a career .231 batting average. Chirinos spent 2019 with the Houston Astros but has spent the bulk of his career with the Rangers (2013-18, 2020) after making his debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011. The 34-year-old Frazier is hitting .241 this season, with two homers and seven RBIs in 31 games with the Rangers. In 10 years in the majors, Frazier has collected 216 homers, 631 RBIs and is a career .243 hitter.

Frazier had two All-Star seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (2014-15) as part of a three-year run where he averaged 34.7 home runs and 89 RBIs from 2014-16. After breaking in with the Reds, Frazier has had short stints with the Chicago White Sox (2016-17), New York Yankees (2017) and previously was with the Mets (2018-19). Frazier batted .251 with 21 home runs and 67 RBIs over 133 games for the Mets last year.

The Mets also acquired Castro from the Orioles for left-handed pitching prospect Kevin Smith and a player to be named later or cash. Castro is 1-0 with a 4.02 ERA in 15 2/3 innings, including 17 hits and five walks allowed with 24 strikeouts.

Castro is 7-16 with a 4.30 ERA) over six major league seasons with 274 innings over 220 appearances, with just two starts. He spent the last four seasons with Baltimore where me hade 63 appearances in 2018 and 65 appearances last year. The move was the only trade the Orioles made on trade deadline day. The team traded pitchers Mychal Givens and Tommy Milone on Sunday.

In Smith, the Mets gave up the 12th ranked prospect in their system, according to MLB.com's prospect rankings. Smith, a seventh-round draft pick out of Georgia in 2018, was 8-7 with a combined 3.15 ERA over two separate minor league levels last season. --Field Level Media