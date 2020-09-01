Left Menu
Development News Edition

Glasnow, Choi lead Rays past Yankees again

Choi backed Glasnow with a big night off Gerrit Cole (4-2), who allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings and lost his second straight start after winning his previous 20 decisions. Choi hit a two-run homer off Cole that just cleared the right field fence four batters in, singled off the right-hander in the third and hit an RBI single in the sixth for Tampa Bay's final run.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 08:19 IST
Glasnow, Choi lead Rays past Yankees again

Tyler Glasnow took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and pitched six dominant innings as the surging Tampa Bay Rays widened their lead in the AL East over the New York Yankees with a 5-3 victory Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The Rays improved to 7-1 in the season series against the Yankees and moved 4 1/2 games over New York. Tampa Bay also matched a season high with its sixth straight win and moved to 13-2 in its last 15 games.

The Yankees lost for the eight time in 11 games. Coming off a career-high 13 strikeouts against Baltimore on Tuesday, Glasnow (2-1) allowed two singles on grounders that didn't go much beyond the infield. He struck out nine, walked one and threw 87 pitches.

Glasnow's no-hit bid ended after a brief video review on a grounder by DJ LeMahieu. DJ LeMahieu hit a changeup to the hole in shortstop and Willy Adames ranged to his left to make a diving stop. LeMahieu's foot landed on the base just before the throw reached first baseman Ji-Man Choi's glove, and the original out call was overturned.

The Yankees got their second hit two batters later on a hit by Mike Ford on a ball that deflected into right field off the glove of Adames, who was shifted to the right side of the infield. Choi backed Glasnow with a big night off Gerrit Cole (4-2), who allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings and lost his second straight start after winning his previous 20 decisions.

Choi hit a two-run homer off Cole that just cleared the right field fence four batters in, singled off the right-hander in the third and hit an RBI single in the sixth for Tampa Bay's final run. Kevin Kiermaier also homered off Cole, whose 12 homers allowed are tied with Toronto's Ross Stripling for the major league lead.

Manuel Margot chipped in a bases-loaded single in the fifth. The Yankees' Gio Urshela homered in the seventh, and Luke Voit hit a two-run shot in the eighth, both off right-hander Edgar Garcia.

Garcia was lifted after Voit's 13th homer of the season, and Pete Fairbanks got the final two outs of the eighth. Diego Castillo tossed a scoreless ninth and notched his third save. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Talk of 'fake bubble,' 'bubble in bubble' on US Open's Day 1

For all of the obvious concessions to the coronavirus at the no-fans-allowed U.S. Open - near-empty arenas silence pierced by the occasional clap, sneaker squeak or roaring jet a lack of line judges - the aftereffects of one players positiv...

Maha: Lost 3-yr-old girl reunited with parents within 2 hours

A three-year-old girl, who got separated from her parents here in Maharashtra, was reunited with them within two hours by police, an official said. The girl was brought to Shanti Nagar police station by an 81-year-old man on Sunday after he...

Felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners postponed in Karnataka

The felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners has been postponed due to the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, K Srinivas, Commissioner of Youth Empowerment and Sport, Karnataka said. Seven days state mourning will be o...

Mukherjee believed deeply in importance of India, US tackling global challenges together: Biden

Pranab Mukherjee believed deeply in the importance of India and the US tackling global challenges together, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said, condoling the death of the former president. Prominent US leaders and organ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020