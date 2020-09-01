Reports: Chargers S James (knee) out for season

Left Menu
Both ESPN and NFL.com reported that James' operation carries a six- to eight-month recovery period. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Monday regarding James, "There's a lot of speculation about his injury. Lynn said regarding bringing in a possible roster replacement for James, "We have a lot of guys here in this camp that know our system really well.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who sustained a right knee injury in practice Sunday, needs surgery that will cost him the entire season, multiple media outlets reported Monday. Both ESPN and NFL.com reported that James' operation carries a six- to eight-month recovery period.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Monday regarding James, "There's a lot of speculation about his injury. When we know more about that, we'll be in touch. But right now, I don't want to get into too much detail about what happened with him because we don't really know the final results yet. Let's just leave it at that." James, 24, was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie in 2018, when he logged 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed and 105 tackles.

Last year, James missed most of the season due to a broken right foot, returning for the final five games but registering no sacks and no interceptions. Lynn said regarding bringing in a possible roster replacement for James, "We have a lot of guys here in this camp that know our system really well. Since you (media) guys are consistently telling me how stacked we are in the secondary, why the hell would I be looking anywhere else?"

