Left Menu
Development News Edition

Right on time: Djokovic questions Open clock on way to 24-0

“Why did you start it?” he asked chair umpire Damien Dumusois, noting that during the previous event players got more time to go collect their towels between points. Dumusois said the pace is intentionally supposed to be quicker at the U.S. Open, to which Djokovic replied: “You do it here different?

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-09-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 09:21 IST
Right on time: Djokovic questions Open clock on way to 24-0

Novak Djokovic admittedly got a bit distracted. He was unaware of the U.S. Open rule about time allowed between points. He barked in the direction of his entourage — among the only people in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats. In the end, though, he did what he always does in 2020: win.

“I lost my focus,” Djokovic said afterward. “Kind of got stressed out a couple times. Screamed.” The No. 1-ranked Djokovic began his bid for Grand Slam title No. 18 on Monday night by extending his season start to 24-0 with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Damir Dzumhur at Flushing Meadows.

“Do I want to keep the streak going? Of course, I do. Am I thinking about it as a priority No. 1 every single day? No,” said Djokovic, who opened 2011 with a 41-0 mark. “It's there, and of course it's an additional motivation for me. It actually fuels me to play even stronger, play even better, I think, bring the right intensity every match.” During a pre-match TV interview, Dzumhur said about Djokovic: “Hopefully, he is not 100 percent.” That was probably a reference to the way Djokovic dealt with neck and stomach issues during last week's run to the Western & Southern Open title on the same hard courts being used for the U.S. Open. Djokovic played a three-set semifinal Friday, then a three-set final Saturday.

But the 48 hours before facing Dzhumur, who has been ranked as high as 23rd and now is 109th, apparently were enough for a full physical recovery. “I felt good on the court today,” said Djokovic, who trails only Roger Federer, with 20, and Rafael Nadal, with 19, in the men's Grand Slam trophy standings.

Neither of those rivals is entered in the U.S. Open, only part of the reason Djokovic is an overwhelming favorite to win what would be his sixth title in a span of eight major tournaments. One minor hiccup during his opening match had to do with the way the serve clock is being implemented at the U.S. Open: Chair umpires are starting that 25-second countdown much sooner now than they were during the Western & Southern Open.

Djokovic was not the only player to wonder aloud about that system during a match Monday. “Why did you start it?” he asked chair umpire Damien Dumusois, noting that during the previous event players got more time to go collect their towels between points.

Dumusois said the pace is intentionally supposed to be quicker at the U.S. Open, to which Djokovic replied: “You do it here different? Why? There is no explanation? ... Thanks for letting us know.” After the match, Djokovic said: “No one really brought it to my attention. The lack of communication is something that worries me once again. I mean, that's something that really upset me. ... We've played in the certain tempo, so to say; got used to it during the Western & Southern tournament, which just ended two days ago. Two days later, we have a different rule that was just not communicated to us. That's something that I found just not acceptable, not fair.”.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Glasnow, Choi lead Rays past Yankees again

Tyler Glasnow took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and pitched six dominant innings as the surging Tampa Bay Rays widened their lead in the AL East over the New York Yankees with a 5-3 victory Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The Rays impr...

IPL 2020: Adam Zampa replaces Kane Richardson in RCB squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB have announced that spinner Adam Zampa will be replacing pacer Kane Richardson in the teams squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL 2020. The franchise announced on Twitter that pacer Kane Richardson...

Facebook threatens to block news distribution in Australia

Facebook threatened to block Australian publishers and individuals from sharing news stories on its platform in reaction to an Australian measure that could require it to compensate media organisations for its use of their stories. The soci...

Talk of 'fake bubble,' 'bubble in bubble' on US Open's Day 1

For all of the obvious concessions to the coronavirus at the no-fans-allowed U.S. Open - near-empty arenas silence pierced by the occasional clap, sneaker squeak or roaring jet a lack of line judges - the aftereffects of one players positiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020