Texans announce contract extension for LB Cunningham

Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham signed a contract extension, the team announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Texans, but the Houston Chronicle reported Sunday that Cunningham agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract extension with $23.5 million guaranteed.

Cunningham, who was set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 season, would now be locked up through the 2024 campaign under those terms. The reported deal would make him the third-highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL behind Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks) and C.J. Mosley (New York Jets).

"It definitely meant a lot to me," Cunningham said on Monday of the new deal. "Just when I got word back that we finally got the deal done, I was just very excited. Just to take it all in, that was crazy enough for me, and then I was able to call my family and give them the news, that was definitely a big moment for me." Texans coach Bill O'Brien said that getting players such as Cunningham under contract is good for the culture of the team.

"I think when look around the league, all of us talk about culture and what we're trying to build within each one of our cultures, and culture is defined, in my opinion, by the behaviors of the people within the culture," O'Brien said. "That's really how you know you build a good culture. We've got a lot of good guys here. "We talk about DTS -- dependable, tough and smart -- and that's what Zach is. He's a dependable player, he's a tough player, he's a smart player and he's a really good player. He does a lot for us. He's obviously a three-down linebacker and then he plays on the fourth down, too, so we were happy to come to an agreement with he and his agent, Kyle McCarthy."

Cunningham, 25, recorded 142 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries in 16 starts last season. "Zach Cunningham is a guy who day in and day out just gets the job done and makes plays that always leave you shaking your head a little bit," Houston defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said. "You're like, 'How did he make that play?'"

Cunningham has collected 339 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries in three seasons since being selected by the Texans in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.