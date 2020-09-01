Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texans announce contract extension for LB Cunningham

Just to take it all in, that was crazy enough for me, and then I was able to call my family and give them the news, that was definitely a big moment for me." Texans coach Bill O'Brien said that getting players such as Cunningham under contract is good for the culture of the team. "I think when look around the league, all of us talk about culture and what we're trying to build within each one of our cultures, and culture is defined, in my opinion, by the behaviors of the people within the culture," O'Brien said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 09:57 IST
Texans announce contract extension for LB Cunningham
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@HoustonTexans)

Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham signed a contract extension, the team announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Texans, but the Houston Chronicle reported Sunday that Cunningham agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract extension with $23.5 million guaranteed.

Cunningham, who was set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 season, would now be locked up through the 2024 campaign under those terms. The reported deal would make him the third-highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL behind Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks) and C.J. Mosley (New York Jets).

"It definitely meant a lot to me," Cunningham said on Monday of the new deal. "Just when I got word back that we finally got the deal done, I was just very excited. Just to take it all in, that was crazy enough for me, and then I was able to call my family and give them the news, that was definitely a big moment for me." Texans coach Bill O'Brien said that getting players such as Cunningham under contract is good for the culture of the team.

"I think when look around the league, all of us talk about culture and what we're trying to build within each one of our cultures, and culture is defined, in my opinion, by the behaviors of the people within the culture," O'Brien said. "That's really how you know you build a good culture. We've got a lot of good guys here. "We talk about DTS -- dependable, tough and smart -- and that's what Zach is. He's a dependable player, he's a tough player, he's a smart player and he's a really good player. He does a lot for us. He's obviously a three-down linebacker and then he plays on the fourth down, too, so we were happy to come to an agreement with he and his agent, Kyle McCarthy."

Cunningham, 25, recorded 142 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries in 16 starts last season. "Zach Cunningham is a guy who day in and day out just gets the job done and makes plays that always leave you shaking your head a little bit," Houston defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said. "You're like, 'How did he make that play?'"

Cunningham has collected 339 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries in three seasons since being selected by the Texans in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Metro services to resume in Uttar Pradesh from September 7

Metro services will resume operations in the State from September 7, said Kumar Keshav Managing Director Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday. Metro services will resume from September 7. We will sanitise metro trains and station...

Paris Saint-Germain reports 2 player virus cases

Paris Saint-Germain says two of its players are suspected of being infected with COVID-19. The French champion cites a reassuring state of health for the players, who were not identified. They are said to be following the required health pr...

Apple preparing to build 75 mln 5G iPhones later this year- Bloomberg

Apple Inc has asked suppliers to build at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, along with new Watch models, a new iPad Air and a smaller HomePod, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The company expects shipments of these next-ge...

Pranab Mukherjee has left a void, will always be remembered: RSS Chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying that he has left a void and will always be remembered. While expressing grief on the demise of Pranab Mukherjee, Bhag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020