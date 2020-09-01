IPL, the best tournament to resume cricket for India: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the best possible tournament to kickstart cricket for the country after a coronavirus-induced lockdown. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

SunRisers Hyderabad would be led by David Warner this year. In the 2019 edition, Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar had led the side as Warner was returning after a one-year ban for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. "It's great to be back, personally I have been away from this game for a while, first I was injured and then this coronavirus pandemic put a halt to every sport. I am pretty excited about IPL like I have said I have been away from this game for a while so I cannot wait to get back in action, I don't think there could be a better tournament than IPL in India to start off with cricket and I am sure it will bring joy to the people of India," Bhuvneshwar told IPLT20.com.

"Definitely, I am going to miss playing in India especially in front of our home crowd, they have been supporting us for many years, I feel they are one of the major motivating factors for us," he added. Bhuvneshwar has played 86 matches for the SunRisers Hyderabad so far, managing to take 109 wickets.

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players tested positive for COVID-19. However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release. All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice.

Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates. The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)