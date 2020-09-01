Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic storms into second round

World number one Novak Djokovic on Tuesday stormed into the second round of the ongoing US Open.

ANI | New York | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:13 IST
US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic storms into second round
World number one Novak Djokovic. (Novak Djokovic Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

World number one Novak Djokovic on Tuesday stormed into the second round of the ongoing US Open. Djokovic defeated Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the tournament.

The Serbian tennis star Djokovic is chasing his fourth US Open title and he is one of the favourites to win the Grand Slam. Both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are not a part of this event, and Djokovic might see smooth sailing in the tournament.

Nadal had opted out of the US Open as he did not want to travel looking at the situation of COVID-19 throughout the world, while Federer is recovering from any injuring so he would be away from the tennis action this year. If Djokovic manages to win the US Open, then he would be able to register his 18th Grand Slam title.

If the Serbian manages to win this ongoing tennis event, then he would be just one Grand Slam title away from Rafael Nadal (19) and two from Roger Federer (20). The ongoing US Open is being played without fans as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

Djokovic will next take on Kyle Edmund in the second round of the US Open. Edmund had outclassed Alexander Bublik in the first round match on Monday.

India's Sumit Nagal would be in action in the US Open today as he would lock horns with Bradley Klahn in the first round match. (ANI)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Metro services to resume in Uttar Pradesh from September 7

Metro services will resume operations in the State from September 7, said Kumar Keshav Managing Director Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday. Metro services will resume from September 7. We will sanitise metro trains and station...

Paris Saint-Germain reports 2 player virus cases

Paris Saint-Germain says two of its players are suspected of being infected with COVID-19. The French champion cites a reassuring state of health for the players, who were not identified. They are said to be following the required health pr...

Apple preparing to build 75 mln 5G iPhones later this year- Bloomberg

Apple Inc has asked suppliers to build at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, along with new Watch models, a new iPad Air and a smaller HomePod, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The company expects shipments of these next-ge...

Pranab Mukherjee has left a void, will always be remembered: RSS Chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying that he has left a void and will always be remembered. While expressing grief on the demise of Pranab Mukherjee, Bhag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020