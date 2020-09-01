Left Menu
Padres continue to roll, shut out host Rockies

Piggy-backing starting pitchers Garrett Richards and Adrian Morejon blanked Colorado on five hits over 6 2/3 innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run triple and Wil Myers hit his ninth homer Monday night as the visiting San Diego Padres defeated the Rockies 6-0 at Coors Field.

Padres continue to roll, shut out host Rockies

Piggy-backing starting pitchers Garrett Richards and Adrian Morejon blanked Colorado on five hits over 6 2/3 innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run triple and Wil Myers hit his ninth homer Monday night as the visiting San Diego Padres defeated the Rockies 6-0 at Coors Field. The Padres won three of the four games in the series. They outscored Colorado 32-10 in the four games and had a 56-34 edge in hits. The Padres finished with a 4-3 edge at Coors Field this season.

Two of the position players -- first baseman Mitch Moreland and catcher Austin Nola -- San Diego acquired during their 36-hour trading frenzy debuted as Padres Monday night. And new Padres reliever Trevor Rosenthal pitched a scoreless ninth in his Padres debut to complete the shutout. Richards allowed one hit with four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings. Morejon (1-0) allowed four hits with two strikeouts in three innings to get credit for the win.

Meanwhile, the Padres scored five runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings against German Marquez, who fell to 2-5. The Padres scored three in the third and two in the fourth off Marquez. Nola and Profar opened the third inning with back-to-back singles. After Marquez struck out Trent Grisham, Tatis hit a line drive to center that bounced past the diving catch attempt of Rockies center fielder Sam Hiliard for a two-run triple. Tatis scored on a sacrifice fly by Manny Machado, who earlier in the day was named the National League Player of the Week for the second straight week -- although his 12-game hitting streak was halted.

Myers opened the fourth inning with a home run. Jake Cronenworth followed with a triple down the right-field foul line and scored on a single by Jurickson Profar. The Padres widened their lead to 6-0 in the top of the seventh against right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman. Tatis drew a one-out walk and scored from first on Eric Hosmer's two-out double. The Rockies put two runners on in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings but failed to score. Morejon got double-play grounders in the sixth and seventh and Drew Pomeranz struck out Raimel Tapia, Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado after the first two Rockies reached in the eighth.

--Field Level Media

