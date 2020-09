Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber is sticking around longer at Flushing Meadows than she did a year ago

Kerber eliminated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4 in a nearly empty Louis Armstrong Stadium

Kerber won the 2016 U.S. Open but lost in the first round a year ago. She used to be ranked No. 1 and is seeded 17th in New York.