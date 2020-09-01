MLB roundup: White Sox alone atop AL Central with win

Luis Robert homered in the seventh inning and drove in the winning run with a ground-rule double in the ninth as the Chicago White Sox grabbed sole possession of first place in the American League Central with an 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night in Minneapolis. Jose Abreu had a two-run double among his two hits, and James McCann, Nick Madrigal, Nomar Mazara and Robert also had two hits for Chicago, which won for the 12th time in 14 games and broke a first-place tie with Cleveland.

The White Sox won it with three unearned runs in the ninth off reliever Taylor Rogers (1-3), taking advantage of a drop of a routine fly ball by Max Kepler on Edwin Encarnacion's one-out fly to right. Lucas Giolito, making his first start for the White Sox since no-hitting the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, retired the side in order in the first to extend his hitless innings streak to 12 and his scoreless innings streak to 18 before the Twins sent eight batters to the plate in the second.

Miguel Sano went 2-for-3 with a home run and three runs scored for slumping Minnesota, which lost its sixth consecutive game. Rays 5, Yankees 3

Tyler Glasnow took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and pitched six dominant innings as surging Tampa Bay widened its lead in the AL East over New York with a victory at Yankee Stadium. The Rays improved to 7-1 in the season series against the Yankees and moved 4 1/2 games over New York. Tampa Bay also matched a season high with its sixth straight win and moved to 13-2 in its last 15 games. The Yankees lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Glasnow (2-1) allowed two singles on grounders that didn't go much beyond the infield. He struck out nine, walked one and threw 87 pitches. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (4-2) allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings and lost his second straight start after winning his previous 20 decisions. Padres 6, Rockies 0

Piggy-backing starting pitchers Garrett Richards and Adrian Morejon pitched 6 2/3 innings on five hits, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run triple, and Wil Myers hit his ninth homer as San Diego defeated Colorado in Denver. The Padres won three of the four games in the series. Two of the position players -- first baseman Mitch Moreland and catcher Austin Nola -- San Diego acquired during their 36-hour trading frenzy debuted as Padres Monday night. And new Padres reliever Trevor Rosenthal pitched a scoreless ninth in his Padres debut to complete the shutout.

Richards allowed one hit with four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings. Morejon (1-0) allowed four hits with two strikeouts in three innings to get credit for the win. Meanwhile, the Padres scored five runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings against German Marquez, who fell to 2-5. Marlins 5, Mets 3

Miami made an extra trip to New York worth its while, saddling Mets ace Jacob deGrom with his first loss of the season while earning a victory in a makeup game. The Marlins scored four runs off deGrom (2-1) in the sixth inning, with three of them unearned.

Marlins rookie starter Trevor Rogers (1-0) gave up two runs on five hits over five innings with two walks and five strikeouts to earn his first career victory in his second career appearance. He also started against the Mets on Tuesday and went four scoreless innings in a no-decision. Mariners 2, Angels 1

Marco Gonzales threw a complete-game four-hitter to lift Seattle to a victory over Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif. The Mariners left-hander allowed only a leadoff home run to Justin Upton in the second inning, but had to survive a difficult ninth inning to finish it off. For Gonzales (4-2), who finished with 102 pitches, it was his second career complete game, the last one coming in June of 2018 against Kansas City.

Joseph Odom's RBI single in the third inning provided Seattle with its first run, and Jose Marmolejos homered in the sixth off Angels reliever Matt Andriese (1-2) to give the Mariners a margin for victory. Cardinals 7, Reds 5

Paul DeJong clubbed a fourth-inning grand slam and St. Louis opened its three-game road series against Cincinnati with a victory. Paul Goldschmidt recorded three hits while DeJong, Kolten Wong and Tommy Edman each had two hits for the Cardinals, who have won two straight following a four-game skid.

It was the second straight loss for the Reds, who got a three-run homer from Eugenio Suarez in the ninth to make things interesting. Suarez drove in four runs. Braves 6, Red Sox 3

Austin Riley broke open a tie game with a bases-loaded triple and propelled left-hander Max Fried to his sixth victory as Atlanta won at Boston. In the fifth inning with score even at 2-2, Riley greeted reliever Phillips Valdez with a line drive off the low wall in right field, just beyond the Pesky Pole. It was Riley's first triple of the year and extended his hitting streak to five games.

Fried (6-0) racked up a high pitch count (93) and left after five innings. He allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Fried extended his streak of homerless innings to 58 1/3, the longest in the major leagues. Royals 2, Indians 1

Back-to-back, run-scoring hits in the eighth inning allowed host Kansas City to defeat Cleveland in the opener of a three-game series. Maikel Franco drove in the tying run with a single, and Bubba Starling followed with the game-winning single.

Brad Keller and Shane Bieber put on an old-fashioned pitchers' duel. Bieber pitched six scoreless innings, lowering his major-league-leading ERA to 1.20. He allowed just one hit while walking four and striking out nine. He also leads the majors with 84 strikeouts. Keller gave up one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Orioles 4, Blue Jays 3 (11 innings)

Jose Iglesias and Bryan Holaday hit RBI doubles in the top of the 11th and visiting Baltimore held on to defeat Toronto at Buffalo to salvage the final game of a four-game series. Iglesias doubled against Anthony Bass (2-2) to score Anthony Santander, who had been placed at second. Holaday added to the lead with a one-out double as the Orioles ended a five-game losing streak.

Cesar Valdez (1-0) pitched a perfect 10th and allowed Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s RBI single in the bottom of the 11th. The game ended when Gurriel was thrown out at home by shortstop Iglesias on a relay throw after a hit to right by pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez. Phillies 8, Nationals 6

Rhys Hoskins homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead host Philadelphia past Washington for its sixth win in seven games. Jay Bruce homered and singled, while Jean Segura contributed a double and three RBIs for the Phillies. Starter Spencer Howard tossed five effective innings and allowed five hits and two runs to earn his first major league victory. Howard (1-1) struck out four and walked two.

Trea Turner stayed red hot for the Nationals with four hits, including a home run, while Juan Soto homered twice and had four RBIs. Nationals starter Erick Fedde (1-3) gave up four hits and six runs in six innings. Brewers 6, Pirates 5

Orlando Arcia's two-out, two-strike pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth inning lifted host Milwaukee over Pittsburgh. Tied 5-5, Ben Gamel doubled off Nik Turley (0-1). Two groundouts later, Avisail Garcia was intentionally walked. Chris Stratton came on and gave up Arcia's single to left. Keston Hiura hit a solo homer, and Eric Sogard and Gamel added RBI singles for Milwaukee.

Erik Gonzalez hit a two-run homer, Jose Osuna a two-run single and Adam Frazier an RBI single for the Pirates. Devin Williams (3-1), the fourth Brewers' pitcher, picked up the win, and Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his eighth save.