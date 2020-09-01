Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Shanghai SIPG, Guangzhou Evergrande secure easy wins in CSL

Shanghai SIPG extended their unbeaten start to the 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) campaign with a 4-1 win over Tianjin Teda while defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande won by the same scoreline in the eighth round of matches.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:06 IST
Soccer-Shanghai SIPG, Guangzhou Evergrande secure easy wins in CSL
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Shanghai SIPG extended their unbeaten start to the 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) campaign with a 4-1 win over Tianjin Teda while defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande won by the same scoreline in the eighth round of matches. Odil Akhmedov opened the scoring for Shanghai SIPG in the first half of Monday's game before Brazilian Hulk doubled their lead. Marko Arnautovic added another before Oscar struck from the penalty spot.

Shanghai SIPG have won six of their eight matches and top Group B with 20 points, six clear of Beijing Guoan, who play Chongqing Lifan later on Tuesday. Guangzhou Evergrande also enjoyed a comfortable victory as strikes from Anderson Talisca, Fernandinho, Elkeson and an own goal by Zhu Chenjie helped Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro's side thump Shanghai Shenhua 4-1.

Jiangsu Suning defeated Henan Jianye 5-2 with Croatian Ivan Santini claiming his first CSL hat-trick, including a bizarre third where he stole the ball from under the goalkeeper's feet and slotted into an empty net. Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini's Shandong Luneng missed the chance to go level with Guangzhou Evergrande on 19 points atop Group A after falling to a 1-0 loss against Dalian Pro, who are coached by Rafa Benitez.

Chinese midfielder Lin Liangming's second-half strike gave Benitez his first victory of a tough season and lifted them off the bottom of Group A, though only on goal difference. Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Dembele was shown a straight red card for appearing to kick a Shenzhen FC player in the dying seconds of Guangzhou R&F's 2-0 defeat.

Shijiazhuang Everbright ended a run of three games without a win as they cruised past Hebei CFFC 3-1, a game in which Hebei goalscorer Ren Hang was sent off late on. Qingdao Huanghai face Wuhan Zall later on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Inmates take 10 guards hostage at Guatemalan prison

Imprisoned Guatemalan gang members took 10 guards hostage Monday after prison system authorities moved some gang leaders to another lockup. Interior Minister Olivero Garca Rodas dismissed gang demands that the Barrio 18 gang leaders be retu...

Bank of India Executive Director C G Chaitanya retires

Bank of India BoI on Tuesday said Executive Director C G Chaitanya has demitted office upon his retirement. This is to inform that the tenure of C G Chaitanya, Executive Director of Bank of India, expired on August 31, 2020, the lender said...

Argentina defuses default crisis with 'massive' debt deal

Argentina has defused fears of a messy default after it gained backing from creditors, allowing it to exchange 99 of the bonds involved in a 65 billion restructuring, a deal that could set a precedent for future sovereign crises. After mont...

BPCL will commission Bokaro LPG bottling plant in December

The Bokaro LPG bottling plant of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited BPCL will be commissioned in December this year, a senior company official said. The Bokaro plant will be the first state of art LPG bottling plant in Jharkhand and will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020