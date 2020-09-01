Left Menu
Development News Edition

Villar joins Jays in time to face former team, Marlins

Villar, who can play second base, shortstop, third and all three outfield spots, was traded during the Marlins' Monday game, a 5-3 win over the host New York Mets. On Tuesday night, the Marlins will host Villar's new team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:31 IST
Villar joins Jays in time to face former team, Marlins

Jonathan Villar is returning from New York on a flight back to Miami -- but he's doing so while no longer a member of the Marlins. Villar, who can play second base, shortstop, third and all three outfield spots, was traded during the Marlins' Monday game, a 5-3 win over the host New York Mets.

On Tuesday night, the Marlins will host Villar's new team, the Toronto Blue Jays. Villar's final play as a member of the Marlins was a stellar and sprawling catch in shallow center field from his second base position, robbing Wilson Ramos of an RBI single.

Minutes later, Villar was replaced by pinch hitter Jon Berti. "During that half-inning, someone told me we have to take out (Villar)," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "(The trade) wasn't official yet, but we had to take him out.

"I told (Villar), 'Great play, but something's going on,' and he just nodded his head.'" Villar has not had a great year. He is batting .259 with a .315 on-base percentage and a .660 OPS. He was moved out of the leadoff spot after showing a lack of patience at the plate. He leads the league with nine steals but he has also been thrown out a league-high five times, and his defense has been sloppy (five errors).

Last year, Villar was much better while playing for the Baltimore Orioles, posting a .792 OPS with 33 doubles, five triples, 24 homers, 40 steals and just nine times caught stealing. It is that version of Villar that the Blue Jays surely remember.

"Villar always seemed to play great against us," Toronto manager Charlie Montoya said. "He gives us good versatility." The Marlins on Monday also acquired center fielder Starling Marte, and there's a good chance he will be in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Marte, 31, represents a tremendous upgrade for a struggling Marlins outfield. Marte, who has won two Gold Gloves, was a 20-20 man last year -- 23 homers and 25 steals. He also had 31 doubles and six triples, and his OPS has remained steady -- .845 last year and .827 this season. Tuesday's pitching matchup will feature Marlins right-hander Elieser Hernandez (1-0, 3.04 ERA). Toronto had yet to name its starter.

Hernandez has faced the Blue Jays just once in his career, last month. On Aug. 11, he had five strikeouts and just one walk in 5 1/3 innings, but he allowed three runs on four hits. At Marlins Park, Hernandez is 5-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 33 appearances, including 12 starts.

The Jays enter Tuesday fairly hot, having won four of their past five games. But that lone loss happened on Monday, when they fell 4-3 in 11 innings to the Orioles. Toronto's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was thrown out at the plate to end the game on a great relay throw by Orioles shortstop Jose Iglesias. Toronto is still without star shortstop Bo Bichette, who has a sprained knee. But with Monday's acquisition of Villar, the Jays will be covered at the position in the short term.

Berti likely will step in for Villar on Miami's lineup card at second base, although Isan Diaz and Eddy Alvarez are names to keep in mind, although likely not for Tuesday. The Marlins had lost four in a row before their Monday win.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Inmates take 10 guards hostage at Guatemalan prison

Imprisoned Guatemalan gang members took 10 guards hostage Monday after prison system authorities moved some gang leaders to another lockup. Interior Minister Olivero Garca Rodas dismissed gang demands that the Barrio 18 gang leaders be retu...

Bank of India Executive Director C G Chaitanya retires

Bank of India BoI on Tuesday said Executive Director C G Chaitanya has demitted office upon his retirement. This is to inform that the tenure of C G Chaitanya, Executive Director of Bank of India, expired on August 31, 2020, the lender said...

Argentina defuses default crisis with 'massive' debt deal

Argentina has defused fears of a messy default after it gained backing from creditors, allowing it to exchange 99 of the bonds involved in a 65 billion restructuring, a deal that could set a precedent for future sovereign crises. After mont...

BPCL will commission Bokaro LPG bottling plant in December

The Bokaro LPG bottling plant of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited BPCL will be commissioned in December this year, a senior company official said. The Bokaro plant will be the first state of art LPG bottling plant in Jharkhand and will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020