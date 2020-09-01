Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surging Tigers visit Milwaukee, eyeing 6th straight win

Detroit, the majors' worst team last season, has a .500 record (16-16) after winning five straight and seven of its past nine games. He has never faced the Brewers in his four-year career. Milwaukee right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-2, 6.31 ERA) will make his seventh start this season.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:46 IST
Surging Tigers visit Milwaukee, eyeing 6th straight win

More than halfway through the 2020 condensed season, the Detroit Tigers might have to be taken seriously. They begin a two-game series at the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday on a hot streak. Detroit, the majors' worst team last season, has a .500 record (16-16) after winning five straight and seven of its past nine games. The Tigers swept a three-game series from the Minnesota Twins over the weekend and have won their past three series.

With the playoffs expanded to 16 teams, the Tigers have a shot at a wild-card slot despite sitting in fourth place in the American League Central. "I've been saying that and people laughed at me," manager Ron Gardenhire said, according to the Detroit News, about challenging for a playoff spot. "Now everybody wants to talk about it. But I've said it the whole time. Anything can happen in this short season. And there's a lot of openings in this thing. As long as we keep playing like we have, we have a shot."

Jeimer Candelario blasted the tying homer against the Twins on Sunday and Jonathan Schoop supplied a go-ahead homer. Miguel Cabrera has a seven-game hitting streak with nine RBIs during that span. "We've got some people doing some pretty good things on offense," Gardenhire said. "That's what it takes to win, you've got to have multiple people doing some things right."

Right-hander Michael Fulmer (0-0, 8.79 ERA) will start on Tuesday with left-hander Daniel Norris likely to follow him. Fulmer has been on a three-inning limit after missing last season with Tommy John surgery. In his last outing on Wednesday, Fulmer gave up two runs on three hits in three innings against the Chicago Cubs. He has never faced the Brewers in his four-year career.

Milwaukee right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-2, 6.31 ERA) will make his seventh start this season. He has lost his last two outings, most recently when he yielded two runs on three hits in four innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. Lindblom has never faced the Tigers. The Brewers made one deal prior to Monday's trade deadline, sending right-hander David Phelps to Philadelphia for three prospects.

According to manager Craig Counsell, it's not a sign the team is waving the white flag. "You lose players at times. Guys get hurt. Guys get traded," he said Monday afternoon. "That doesn't stop you from trying to win the baseball game that day. We're sitting a game out of the playoffs right now. We know we have to play better to get there, but we're not in a bad position at all. We feel like it's in front of us."

Milwaukee (16-18) has won three of its last four games. The Brewers hung on for a 6-5 victory over Pittsburgh on Monday as Josh Hader collected his eighth save. Their top offensive player, Christian Yelich, is still struggling at the plate. He's batting .197 with eight homers and 16 RBIs. Collectively, the Brewers rank last in the majors in batting average.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Realme V3 5G: Cheapest 5G phone launched for USD 146

HIGHLIGHTHDdisplay5G4G LTEDimensity 720 octa-core processor5,000mAh battery18W fast-chargingThe Realme V3 5G was launched today in China alongside the Realme X7 series. The 5G smartphone is priced at just CNY 999 USD146 Rs 10,700, making i...

Inmates take 10 guards hostage at Guatemalan prison

Imprisoned Guatemalan gang members took 10 guards hostage Monday after prison system authorities moved some gang leaders to another lockup. Interior Minister Olivero Garca Rodas dismissed gang demands that the Barrio 18 gang leaders be retu...

Bank of India Executive Director C G Chaitanya retires

Bank of India BoI on Tuesday said Executive Director C G Chaitanya has demitted office upon his retirement. This is to inform that the tenure of C G Chaitanya, Executive Director of Bank of India, expired on August 31, 2020, the lender said...

Argentina defuses default crisis with 'massive' debt deal

Argentina has defused fears of a messy default after it gained backing from creditors, allowing it to exchange 99 of the bonds involved in a 65 billion restructuring, a deal that could set a precedent for future sovereign crises. After mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020