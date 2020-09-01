Left Menu
The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) is all set to host the first-ever Cycling Summit in 2021, with an aim to promote the culture of cycling in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:58 IST
CFI all set to host first-ever Cycling Summit in 2021
CFI logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) is all set to host the first-ever Cycling Summit in 2021, with an aim to promote the culture of cycling in the country. In a statement on Tuesday, the CFI said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a marketing exploration firm, Contarctica, for the summit.

The Cycling Summit 2021 will be hosted in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore and is expected to be a unique confluence of cycling enthusiasts, renowned athletes, and businesses from all over the country. The event will open with a cycle ride from the heart of the city to the event venue followed by a series of specially curated workshops, masterclasses, and open interactions with eminent athletes. It will also feature the cycle tech-show, city tours, demos, and product launches.

This one-day summit is designed to promote the culture of cycling and exchange knowledge with budding and professional cyclists. On the occasion of the MoU signing, Onkar Singh, Charman of CFI, said they have seen an "unprecedented growth" in cycle sales following the coronavirus outbreak and they wish to "cultivate the love for cycling" in people.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 may have jolted the world, but it has also made people understand the importance of fitness. While many reports indicate a steep rise in the sales of fitness equipment, the biggest beneficiary has been the cycling industry. We have witnessed unprecedented growth in cycle sales amongst first-time riders. We wish to encourage this trend and cultivate the love for cycling in people from all age groups. The Cycling Summit is a step in that direction and I am extremely thrilled to introduce it to cyclists from every nook and corner of the country," Singh said in a statement. The summit aims to offer a platform to all sections of the cycling community to get a deeper understanding of the technical know-how related to cycling, as a hobby and as a professional sport.

CFI Secretary-General, Maninder Pal Singh, said: "It will be a milestone in the history of Indian Cycling and the Cycling Summit is our endeavour to promote cycling at the grass-root level and we are excited to bring various aspects related to cycling so close to the end user." The Cycling Summit 2021 will consist of cyclists, athletes, fitness and sports enthusiasts, cycling coaches, health and nutrition experts, and influencers. There will also be indigenous and global brands that cater to the needs of health, fitness and cycling enthusiasts. The summit is estimated to attract around 25,000 people in each city. (ANI)

