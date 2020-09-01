Punjab Sports Minister hands over Rs 5 lakh cheque to boxer Simranjit Kaur's mother

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Rajpal Kaur, who is the mother of boxer Simranjit Kaur. Earlier in March, Simranjit had become the first-ever Punjabi woman boxer to have qualified for the Olympics. The Sports Minister handed over the cheque on behalf of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

"Sport Minister @iranasodhi handed over 5 lakh cheque to Rajpal Kaur, mother of Simranjit Kaur, first-ever Punjabi woman boxer to have qualified for Olympics, on behalf of Chief Minister. It may be recalled that Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh had announced 5 lakh prize for Simranjit," the Government of Punjab tweeted. Punjab Chief Minister had announced the prize money for Kaur in March.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been pushed by a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, the event will commence on July 23, 2021, and conclude on August 8. (ANI)