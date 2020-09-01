Uddhav Thackeray felicitates badminton player Chirag Shetty on winning Arjuna Award

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday felicitated badminton player Chirag Shetty, who was conferred with Arjuna Award on this year's National Sports Day. "Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray felicitated Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty who has been conferred with the Arjuna Award this year for his outstanding performance in Badminton. @Shettychirag04," Office of Uddhav Thackeray tweeted.

Replying to the tweet, Shetty wrote, "Thank You Sir for your time. It was lovely meeting you." Shetty was among the 27 athletes, who were conferred with the Arjuna Award this year. President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday virtually conferred the National Sports and Adventure Award 2020.

Kovind presented Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar. A record 74 athletes of the country were honoured on hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand's 115th birth anniversary. (ANI)